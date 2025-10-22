National

Day In Pics: October 22, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for October 22, 2025

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Weather: Smog in Delhi
Weather: Smog in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

Rush of visitors at the Kartavya Path overlooking the Rashtrapati Bhavan on a smoggy afternoon, in New Delhi.

2/15
NSCN(IM) chief arrives in Manipurs Ukhrul
NSCN(IM) chief arrives in Manipur's Ukhrul | Photo: PTI
Naga people wave flags during a public reception of NSCN (IM) supremo Th Muivah upon his arrival, in Ukhrul, Manipur. Muivah on Wednesday arrived in Manipur to visit his native village Somdal after more than 50 years, officials said.

3/15
NSCN(IM) chief arrives in Manipurs Ukhrul
NSCN(IM) chief arrives in Manipur's Ukhrul | Photo: PTI
NSCN (IM) supremo Th Muivah arrives at the Bakshi ground, in Ukhrul, Manipur.

4/15
Gangotri Dham closed for winter season
Gangotri Dham closed for winter season | Photo: @UttarkashiPol/X via PTI
Security personnel and others during closing of the doors of the Gangotri Dham for the winter season, in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand.

5/15
Amit Shah receives birthday greetings
Amit Shah receives birthday greetings | Photo: @sanghaviharsh/X via PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah being greeted by Gujarat Minister Harsh Sanghavi on his birthday as Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel looks on.

6/15
Chhath Puja preparations
Chhath Puja preparations | Photo: PTI
Rush of passengers at Ranchi Railway station ahead of the ‘Chhath Puja’ festival.

7/15
Rekha Gupta inspects Chhath Puja preps
Rekha Gupta inspects Chhath Puja preps | Photo: @gupta_rekha/X via PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inspects preparations for 'Chhath Puja' celebrations, along the banks of the Munak Canal from Prem Bari Bridge, Singalpur village of Shalimar Bagh area, in New Delhi.

8/15
Weather: Low visibility in Gurugram
Weather: Low visibility in Gurugram | Photo: PTI
Vehicles ply on the Dwarka Expressway amid low visibility as air quality deteriorates across northern India, in Gurugram.

9/15
Bihar Elections: Congress-RJD meeting
Bihar Elections: Congress-RJD meeting | Photo: @ashokgehlot51/X via PTI
Congress leader Ashok Gehlot with RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and party leader Tejashwi Yadav during a meeting ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

10/15
Weather: Rain in Tamil Nadu
Weather: Rain in Tamil Nadu | Photo: PTI
Family members mourn after a wall collapses due to heavy rainfall and gusty winds, in Cuddalore. Reportedly, 2 people died in the incident.

11/15
Weather: Snow in Lahaul and Spiti
Weather: Snow in Lahaul and Spiti | Photo: PTI
Vehicles parked on a snow-covered road following fresh snowfall in Lahaul and Spiti, Himachal Pradesh.

12/15
President Murmu at Sabarimala Temple
President Murmu at Sabarimala Temple | Photo: @kishanreddybjp/X via PTI
President Droupadi Murmu carries ‘Irumudi’ as she offers prayers at the Sabarimala Temple, Pathanamthitta district in Kerala.

13/15
Fire at a factory in Kanpur
Fire at a factory in Kanpur | Photo: PTI
People look on as a fireman douses a fire at a factory, in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

14/15
Govar Craft in Jharkhand
Govar Craft in Jharkhand | Photo: PTI
Women hold earthen lamps, in Ranchi. Eco-friendly diyas made from cow dung are spreading light and empowering rural women, as part of Govar Craft initiative.

15/15
Jitendra Singh distributes laptops to students in Jammu
Jitendra Singh distributes laptops to students in Jammu | Photo: PTI
Union Minister Jitendra Singh distributes laptops to meritorious students from various districts, in Jammu.

