Day In Pics: October 22, 2025

Rush of visitors at the Kartavya Path overlooking the Rashtrapati Bhavan on a smoggy afternoon, in New Delhi.
Naga people wave flags during a public reception of NSCN (IM) supremo Th Muivah upon his arrival, in Ukhrul, Manipur. Muivah on Wednesday arrived in Manipur to visit his native village Somdal after more than 50 years, officials said.
NSCN (IM) supremo Th Muivah arrives at the Bakshi ground, in Ukhrul, Manipur.
Security personnel and others during closing of the doors of the Gangotri Dham for the winter season, in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah being greeted by Gujarat Minister Harsh Sanghavi on his birthday as Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel looks on.
Rush of passengers at Ranchi Railway station ahead of the ‘Chhath Puja’ festival.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inspects preparations for 'Chhath Puja' celebrations, along the banks of the Munak Canal from Prem Bari Bridge, Singalpur village of Shalimar Bagh area, in New Delhi.
Vehicles ply on the Dwarka Expressway amid low visibility as air quality deteriorates across northern India, in Gurugram.
Congress leader Ashok Gehlot with RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and party leader Tejashwi Yadav during a meeting ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.
Family members mourn after a wall collapses due to heavy rainfall and gusty winds, in Cuddalore. Reportedly, 2 people died in the incident.
Vehicles parked on a snow-covered road following fresh snowfall in Lahaul and Spiti, Himachal Pradesh.
President Droupadi Murmu carries ‘Irumudi’ as she offers prayers at the Sabarimala Temple, Pathanamthitta district in Kerala.
People look on as a fireman douses a fire at a factory, in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.
Women hold earthen lamps, in Ranchi. Eco-friendly diyas made from cow dung are spreading light and empowering rural women, as part of Govar Craft initiative.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh distributes laptops to meritorious students from various districts, in Jammu.