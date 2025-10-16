Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

Emma Raducanu concluded her 2025 season to recover from illness and prepare for 2026, continuing her partnership with coach Francisco Roig

Emma Raducanu file photo
File photo of Emma Raducanu. Photo: File
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Emma Raducanu concluded her season early due to recent illness

  • She is set to recover before starting her 2026 campaign

  • Raducanu will continue working with coach Francisco Roig

Emma Raducanu has ended her 2025 season early due to her recent illness over the past two weeks.

She was due to play in Tokyo and Hong Kong to finish off her year, but has now decided to fly home to recover and begin preparations for the 2026 campaign.

And the 22-year-old will continue working with Francisco Roig next year after the pair agreed to continue their partnership.

Rafael Nadal's former coach started working with Raducanu ahead of the US Open and won a match at Flushing Meadows for the first time since her triumph there in 2021.

It has been an encouraging season for Raducanu, who reached the WTA top 30 for the first time in over three years.

She managed to reach the third round in three of the four grand slams this year, while also progressing to the semi-finals in Washington and quarter-finals at the Miami Open.

Despite ending the season on a low note with a three-set defeat to wildcard Lin Zhu, a third consecutive loss, an extended break could help Raducanu start the 2026 campaign on the front foot.

