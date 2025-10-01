US Senators Reintroduce Bill to Curb H-1B and L-1 Visa 'Abuse'

Senators Grassley and Durbin accused major companies of misusing visas to replace American workers with cheaper foreign labour.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
H-1B visa fee hike, H-1B visa news India, Congress criticises Modi, Gaurav Gogoi, Pawan Khera
US Raises Fees On H-1B Visas (AP Photo)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bipartisan bill reintroduced to raise hiring standards and restrict eligibility under the H-1B and L-1 visa programs.

  • The move follows Trump’s $100,000 H-1B application fee and scrutiny of firms like Amazon, Google, and Meta.

The top Republican and Democrat on the US Senate Judiciary Committee on September 29 revived a bipartisan bill aimed at tightening rules governing the H-1B and L-1 visa programs, which they claim have been misused by corporations against American workers.

The move comes amid heightened scrutiny after the Trump administration earlier in September implemented a $100,000 fee on new H-1B applications.

Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, a Republican from Iowa, and Democratic ranking member Dick Durbin of Illinois said the legislation would raise wage and hiring standards, require public job postings and narrow visa eligibility criteria.

Representative image - File photo
Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

BY Outlook News Desk

While the H-1B program allows US employers to hire skilled foreign workers, largely from India and China, the L-1 visa is used by multinational companies to transfer staff from overseas. The senators also disclosed they had written to 10 major companies — including Amazon, Google and Meta — questioning their reliance on visa hires while laying off US staff.

Trump administration hikes the fee for H-1B visa to $100,000 | - file pic |
‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick

BY Outlook News Desk

“Congress created the H-1B and L-1 visa programmes as limited pathways for businesses to acquire top talent when it can't be found at home. But over the years, many employers have used them to cut out American workers in favour of cheap foreign labor,” Grassley said.

Related Content
Related Content

The legislation, originally floated in 2007, has additional bipartisan backing, with Senators Tommy Tuberville, Richard Blumenthal and Bernie Sanders among its cosponsors.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Cricket Score, ODI WC 2025: Healy Leads With Early Aggression | AUS-W 18/0 (2)

  2. New Zealand Vs Australia Highlights, 1st T20I: Marsh Stars As AUS Beat NZ By Six Wickets In Mount Maunganui

  3. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup Trophy Controversy: BCCI Ex-Officio Stages Protest, Leaves ACC Meeting - Report

  4. India Vs West Indies, 1st Test: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs WI Clash

  5. India Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: IND-W Outclass SL-W By 59 Runs In Opener

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Amanda Anisimova Vs Karolina Muchova, China Open: American Sets Up Jasmine Paolini Quarter-Final Date

  2. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

  3. Japan Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Clinches Crown With Straight Sets Win Over Taylor Fritz

  4. Iga Swiatek Considers Breaking WTA Rules, Says Tennis Season 'Too Long And Too Intense'

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Fabian Marozsan, China Open: How World No. 2 Set Up Semis Clash With Alex De Minaur

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  2. Bihar SIR: An Attempt to Push Marginalised Citizens Away from the Foundation of Indian Democracy

  3. After Prashant Kishor's ₹200 Cr Scam Allegation, JD-U Minister Ashok Choudhary Says 'Let The People Decide Who Is Right'

  4. Chirag Paswan Says Bihar Opposition ‘Devoid of Issues’, Will Blame SIR for Decades

  5. Rahul Gandhi Demands Probe Into Journalist Rajiv Singh’s ‘Mysterious’ Death in Uttarkashi

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. Wayward Review | Mae Martin’s Delightful Perversion Of Maternal Care Crumbles Under A Mediocre Climax

  3. Alzheimer’s On Screen: Cinema’s Favourite Shortcut To Tears

  4. OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: Madharaasi, Steve, Kantara Chapter 1, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari And More

  5. Assam Mourns Iconic Singer Zubeen Garg, A Voice That United Generations

US News

  1. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  2. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  3. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  4. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  5. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

World News

  1. Peace Deal For Gaza? Hamas Unlikely To Sign Peace Deal That Is In Israel’s Favour, Experts Say

  2. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quetta, Pakistan

  3. Madagascar Dissolves Government After Deadly Youth Protests Over Power and Water Crisis

  4. World's Tallest Bridge Opens In China, Cuts Travel Time To Two Minutes From Two Hours

  5. Canada Names Bishnoi Gang as Terrorist Entity

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius October 2025 Horoscope: Fortunate Month With Opportunities In Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pleasant Monsoon End with Light Showers Continuing

  3. Pakistan, IMF Begin Review Talks On $7 Billion Loan

  4. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quetta, Pakistan

  5. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  6. Patent Cliff Drives Pharma To China While EquitiesFirst Unlocks Capital

  7. Pawan Kalyan Condemns Kantara Chapter 1 Boycott Calls From Telugu Audience: Let Us Support Good Films

  8. ‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick