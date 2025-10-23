Tejashwi Yadav Declared Mahagathbandhan’s CM Candidate For Bihar Assembly Election 2025

Tejashwi Yadav named Chief Ministerial candidate for Mahagathbandhan in Bihar Assembly Election 2025.
Mukesh Sahani declared Deputy CM face; another deputy from backward classes to be announced.
Ashok Gehlot announces leadership lineup in Patna; alliance partners endorse Tejashwi's leadership.
The opposition INDIA bloc has declared Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate for the Bihar Assembly elections.
The announcement was made at a press conference in Patna by Ashok Gehlot, All India Congress Committee (AICC) senior observer for the Bihar polls, in the presence of Mr Yadav, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani, and other alliance leaders. Those present included Bihar Congress-in-charge Krishna Allavaru, Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) president Rajesh Ram, and leaders of the left parties.
Bihar Assembly Election and Mahagathbandhan
Gehlot stated that Mukesh Sahani would be one of the deputy chief ministers if the INDIA bloc forms the government. Another deputy chief minister, to be selected from the backward classes, would be announced later. Gehlot also noted that the decision had the backing of Congress de facto leader Rahul Gandhi and national president Mallikarjun Kharge.
