Tejashwi Yadav Declared Mahagathbandhan’s CM Candidate For Bihar Assembly Election 2025

INDIA bloc announces key leadership ahead of Bihar Assembly polls, with another Deputy CM to be finalised later.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Tejashwi Yadav Tejashwi Yadav deputy cm mahagathbandhan cm face tejashwi yadav cm face
RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav File Photo; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Tejashwi Yadav named Chief Ministerial candidate for Mahagathbandhan in Bihar Assembly Election 2025.

  • Mukesh Sahani declared Deputy CM face; another deputy from backward classes to be announced.

  • Ashok Gehlot announces leadership lineup in Patna; alliance partners endorse Tejashwi's leadership.

The opposition INDIA bloc has declared Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate for the Bihar Assembly elections.

The announcement was made at a press conference in Patna by Ashok Gehlot, All India Congress Committee (AICC) senior observer for the Bihar polls, in the presence of Mr Yadav, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani, and other alliance leaders. Those present included Bihar Congress-in-charge Krishna Allavaru, Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) president Rajesh Ram, and leaders of the left parties.

Bihar Assembly Election and Mahagathbandhan

Gehlot stated that Mukesh Sahani would be one of the deputy chief ministers if the INDIA bloc forms the government. Another deputy chief minister, to be selected from the backward classes, would be announced later. Gehlot also noted that the decision had the backing of Congress de facto leader Rahul Gandhi and national president Mallikarjun Kharge.

This is a developing story.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: Australia Lose Marsh Early In 265-Run Chase | AUS 42/1 (10)

  2. New Zealand Vs England LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Match Reduced To 14 Overs As Rain Resumes Again | NZ 38/1 (3.4)

  3. IND Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Dismissed For Second Consecutive Duck For First Time

  4. Australia Vs England, Women’s World Cup: Gardner, Sutherland Power AUS-W To Six-Wicket Win

  5. Sarfaraz Khan's India A Omission Sparks 'Surname' Controversy; Congress, BJP Trade Barbs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Great Nicobar Catastrophe

  2. In Rare Form, J&K Political Parties Are In Consensus On Residency Period For Non-Locals 

  3. Extension Of Article 371 To Ladakh Emerges A Key Solution Ahead Of MHA Talks

  4. Court Bars Unauthorised Use of Actor Chiranjeevi’s Name, Image, and Voice

  5. The Gen Z Effect: Can Old Politics Survive A Young Bihar?

Entertainment News

  1. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  2. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  3. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  4. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  5. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Narendra Modi Congratulates Sanae Takaichi On Becoming Japan’s Prime Minister

  2. Cook County Judge Blocks ICE Arrests At Courthouses Amid Chicago Immigration Crackdown

  3. Trump Brokers Fragile Gaza Peace As Netanyahu Hesitates On Commitment

  4. Trump Cancels Putin Summit To Avoid 'Wasted Meeting' On Ukraine

  5. Hindi Scholar Francesca Orsini Denied Entry into India Despite Valid Visa

Latest Stories

  1. Prabhas-Hanu Raghavapudi's Film Is Titled Fauzi; See First-Look Title Poster

  2. Suspected IED Blast Damages Railway Track In Assam’s Kokrajhar, Train Services Restored

  3. Prabhas Birthday: Rishab Shetty, Malavika Mohanan, Vishnu Manchu And Other Celebs Shower Love On The Rebel Star

  4. IND Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: See Best Photos From The Adelaide Oval

  5. Indian-origin NY Resident Arrested For $50,000 State Fund Theft While Holding Two Jobs

  6. JNUSU 2025-26 Elections: Polling On November 4, Results On November 6

  7. Horoscope Today, October 23, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Sagittarius & More

  8. Are Young Indians Spending More: India’s Credit Card Outstandings Soar 84,000% In A Decade