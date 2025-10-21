Hindi Scholar Francesca Orsini Denied Entry into India Despite Valid Visa

Orsini, author of the acclaimed 2002 work The Hindi Public Sphere 1920–1940: Language and Literature in the Age of Nationalism and several other landmark studies, had arrived in Delhi from Hong Kong after attending an academic conference in China. She had planned to visit friends during her stay and had last travelled to India in October 2024. Speaking to The Wire from Delhi airport, Orsini said that no explanation was provided. “I am being deported. That is all I know,” she said.