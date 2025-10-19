28 JNU Students Released After 14-Hour Detention Amid Protest Over Campus Violence

Thousand Protest infont of Police stationDuring these events, ABVP members physically assaulted and restrained JNUSU President Nitish Kumar, who belongs to the OBC community, Manisha, a Dalit, and Monteha, a Muslim. They were subjected to casteist and communal remarks, such as being told not to “overstep” because they came through reservations from Kote. These individuals were held hostage in front of the police for three hours and were only released after sustained public pressure.