Yogi Adityanath Warns Against Halal Products; Congress Criticises Remarks Ahead Of Bihar Polls

UP CM Yogi Adityanath warns against halal-certified products, alleging misuse for terrorism and conversion.
He links “political Islam” to threats on faith, citing historical warriors like Maharana Pratap and Guru Gobind Singh.
Congress state chief Ajay Rai criticises the statements as politically timed ahead of Bihar elections.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday raised concerns over halal-certified products, alleging that the funds generated are misused for “terrorism, love-jihad and conversion”, while also highlighting what he called the overlooked impact of “political Islam” on the country’s faith.
Addressing an event marking the centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the CM cautioned citizens against purchasing items with halal certification, claiming that Rs 25,000 crore is earned through it. “Whenever you go purchasing, watch carefully that you are not buying item with this certification. All the money collected through this would go into such conspiracies. Many such ‘Chhangur Babas’ are still active in areas around us,” he said, reported Indian Express.
Referring to a recent police operation, Adityanath said a “religious conversion” racket run by Chhangur Baba, also known as Jalaluddin, in Balrampur district was being monitored for three years. “I had alerted the team to lay [their] hands [on him] when strong evidence is collected so that effective action is taken,” he added, noting that Jalaluddin had initially evaded arrest but was eventually apprehended.
The CM also drew parallels between historical resistance and current threats, stating, “Our ancestors fought against British and French colonialism, but they waged a battle against ‘political Islam’ as well. We still remember great warriors like Maharana Sanga, Maharana Pratap, Guru Gobind Singh and Shivaji Maharaj for [this]. We gave them the honour of the nation’s heroes for the battle they fought.” He further described political Islam as an ideology that “aims to change the demography by dividing the nation” and praised the RSS for campaigns aimed at uniting society.
According to Indian Express, Congress state president Ajay Rai criticised Adityanath’s remarks, asserting that they were politically motivated ahead of the Bihar elections. “The statements were made keeping the Bihar elections in mind. They should explain how such fundings were happening when they have government at the Centre for 11 years and in UP since 2017,” Rai said, adding that the BJP should instead provide details on employment creation and investment progress against signed MoUs.
The comments came during an event, highlighting the CM’s continued emphasis on halting activities he described as threats to societal cohesion, reported Indian Express.
(With inputs from Indian Express)