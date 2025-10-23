Yogi Adityanath Warns Against Halal Products; Congress Criticises Remarks Ahead Of Bihar Polls

The CM also drew parallels between historical resistance and current threats, stating, “Our ancestors fought against British and French colonialism, but they waged a battle against ‘political Islam’ as well. We still remember great warriors like Maharana Sanga, Maharana Pratap, Guru Gobind Singh and Shivaji Maharaj for [this]. We gave them the honour of the nation’s heroes for the battle they fought.” He further described political Islam as an ideology that “aims to change the demography by dividing the nation” and praised the RSS for campaigns aimed at uniting society.