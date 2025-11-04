Yogi Adityanath Slams RJD, Promises ‘Bulldozer Model’ for Bihar

Adityanath said RJD “robbed Bihar’s youth of jobs” and “snatched the rights of the poor” during its 20-year rule.
Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, launched a frontal attack on the RJD on Tuesday, claiming that those making "big" claims now had "robbed Bihar's youth of jobs and snatched the rights of poor" during their 20 years in power.
Speaking at a rally in Samastipur district's Mohiuddinnagar assembly constituency, Adityanath asserted that Nitish Kumar's election to power in 2005 marked the beginning of a period of exemplary government.
"They had robbed employment opportunities from Bihar's youth, snatched the rights of the poor and brought 'jungle raj' in the state," he alleged.
However, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh stated that under the NDA government, ports are being created and IIMs, IITs, AIIMS, and medical colleges are being developed in Bihar so that the state's farmers' produce may reach international markets.
According to Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh mafia is crushed by bulldozers, and his administration disperses its wealth to the underprivileged.
"We will see similar action against gangsters in Bihar," he said.
"There is a need to reestablish Bihar as the land of knowledge, ensure jobs for youth and make women self-dependent," he added.
"Those discarded by the people of UP say that we change the names of places... We not only change the names of places, but have also taken the name of UP to the international fora," Adityanath said.