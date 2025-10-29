Yogi Adityanath Extends Bhojpuri Greetings Ahead Of Bihar Poll Rallies

The Bihar assembly elections will see a major contest between the NDA and the INDIA bloc, with Jan Suraj entering the fray for the first time.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
| Yogi Adityanath
CM Yogi Adityanath addressing an election rally for BJP in Jhansi in Bundelkhand region of UP. Photo: file pic |
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Yogi Adityanath greeted Bihar voters in Bhojpuri before holding three rallies in Raghunathpur, Shahpur, and Buxar.

  • He praised Bihar as the land of knowledge and devotion, urging unity against “corrupt and divisive forces.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday extended greetings to the people of Bihar in Bhojpuri style before addressing three election rallies in the poll-bound state later in the day (October 29).

In a post on X, he said, "Bihar ke sab bhai-bahin logan ke pranam ba. Aaj Raghunathpur, Shahpur evam Buxar Vidhan Sabha kshetra wasiyon se samvad ka avsar praapt hoga" (Greetings to all brothers and sisters of Bihar... Today I will get the opportunity to interact with the people of Raghunathpur, Shahpur, and Buxar assembly constituencies).

Describing Bihar as the land of "knowledge, revolution and devotion", Adityanath said the state continues to stand firmly with the NDA, which he called a symbol of good governance and nationalism.

As Bihar stands on the precipice of another electoral crucible next month, Lalu is once again remembered as a patron saint. - PTI
Lalu Prasad Yadav: Politics Of Power And Paradox In Bihar

BY Ainnie Arif

"The people of Bihar must respond unitedly to corrupt and divisive forces. Bihar is ready, once again, for an NDA government," he said.

This is Adityanath’s second election-related visit to Bihar, where assembly polls will be conducted in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results to be declared on November 14.

The elections feature a keen contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) — led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) — and the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA bloc) or Mahagathbandhan, anchored by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Indian National Congress (INC). Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor’s newly formed Jan Suraj party will make its electoral debut this time.

