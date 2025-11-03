Abhayanand Interview | 'During The Jungle Raj, Even Getting An FIR Registered Was A Difficult Task'

A

Jungle Raj means no rule of law. Every civilised society runs on laws passed by the Legislature. If a law is not good, then there are courts to pass judgements. Suppose a law is unconstitutional, then the court will tackle it by deciding whether the law is an ultra vires of the Constitution or not. In Jungle Raj, things that happen are not consistent with the laws of the land. Now, police is definitely not an agency to ensure that crime is tackled in a way that is inconsistent with the present law of the land. Police cannot do whatever they want to and the State can’t ask the police to do anything that is against the law of the land. So, the question that came to my mind was, can I do my job as per the laws and still achieve results? Everyone now accepts that in the first phase of the present government—2005-2014—policing did show up and we could tell the world that the police need not be inconsistent with the law to tackle crime.

