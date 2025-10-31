Bihar Elections 2025: The Bahubali Of Mokama | Anant Singh Video Interview
Outlook’s Chinki Sinha visits Mokama — the land of Anant Singh, where politics and power are inseparable, and where the echoes of gunfire continue to define democracy.
Get magazine delivered to your doorstepBuy on Amazon
Get latest issue delivered instantlyBuy on Blinkit
Only in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Lucknow & Kolkata
Outlook’s Chinki Sinha visits Mokama — the land of Anant Singh, where politics and power are inseparable, and where the echoes of gunfire continue to define democracy.