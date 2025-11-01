Law Vs Lathi: Former DGP Abhayanand Writes On Policing Bihar During Jungle Raj

I arrived at the police station to find that all police officers, up to the rank of inspector, were not on duty; they had all been suspended. The superintendent of police (SP) was not present, the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) was not present, the range deputy inspector general (DIG) was perhaps on leave, and the zonal inspector general (IG) Bhagalpur was also not to be seen. Only about 25 armed men and a few press reporters were huddled together in a corner, fear writ large on their faces. When I checked on the policemen present there, they told me that they hadn’t even had a meal for the entire day because the people of Kahalgaon had instructed all the hotels to not serve any food to any policeman. I asked the journalists, and they said, ‘We dare not move out of the police station for fear of being thrashed by the locals.’ I enquired if there was any way of having a dialogue with the local populace, but I was told that the gap between the police and the people had become so wide that a dialogue at this stage seemed next to impossible.