Jungle Raj Still Casts A Long Shadow Over Bihar Politics

Successful attempts have been made in the past to end the Jungle Raj in Bihar by implementing processes like speedy trials and convictions of criminals. However, it is very much a part of Bihar politics even today

A
Abhayanand
Updated on:
Updated on:
Lawlessness: The dark days of Jungle Raj in Bihar
Lawlessness: The dark days of Jungle Raj in Bihar | Photo: K.M. Kishan
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • When the rule of law weakens, society slips back into Jungle Raj where might becomes right.

  • Justice must prevail through lawful policing and efficient judicial processes, not state violence.

  • Crime is largely driven by economic gain and should be countered by targeting its financial incentives within the legal framework.

When the Rule of Law ceases to exist, Jungle Raj takes over. The most primitive law that exists is natural. Justice and equity are not found in natural law. The maxim of natural law is “might is right”. The principle of the food chain runs through all living species. Exactly then was the advent of Homo Sapiens on earth.

Humans collectivised and slowly, the esoteric concept of justice grew. This was definitely a quantum leap from the primitive lawless jungle existence. The concept of dominance over resources to equitable distribution of natural resources became an order of the evolutionary process.

The empty lawn of Dularchand's house in Tartar in Mokama minutes after his dead body was taken for last rites on Friday evening, 31st October - Suresh pandey
Dularchand Yadav Killing: Fears Of Return Of Jungle Raj Could Dent Nitish Kumar's 'Sushasan Babu' Image

BY Mohammad Ali

As equity and justice evolved, replacing natural laws, the concept of state power grew as well. The state power evolved in various shapes and forms and human society took pride in it. Various regions of the earth ran the whole course of history of the evolution of state power, ranging from kingship to electoral democracy. Society sought equity and justice the most from the state it had given unto itself. The form of the state survived only as long as society was satisfied with the manner in which justice was delivered. Long stretches of dissatisfaction would create societal upheavals, leading to changes in the shape and form of state power.

Related Content
Related Content

The mid-20th century saw the evolution of the Parliamentary form of electoral democracy. Equity was given massive importance through the concept of equality of votes.

Justice was not given the same weight as equity. In India, the creation of high courts and the Supreme Court was thought to be enough. Initially, equity and justice ran hand in hand as inseparable. With the passage of time, a phased lag grew between the two. Equity became too precious for every segment of society. The justice system couldn’t match the aspirations of equity.

Our Constitution never talked of party democracy. It crept in after the first General Elections. With time, political parties and their intra/inter fights became the most important feature of our democracy. In this process, justice and its various ramifications lost sight.

Jungle Raj returned with time.

News came in from Mokama that a man was killed in the election rally of the Jan Suraaj party. Guns blazed again in Mokama. In this ravaged landscape that has bahubalis flexing muscles every election, this isn’t out of the norm. - X.com
Mokama On Edge: Is It Back To Jungle Raj As Political Rivals Clash Ahead Of Bihar Elections 2025

BY Chinki Sinha

Every segment of Indian society started believing in the strength of the ultimate equity that was epitomised through the equality of vote power. Franchise generated a feeling of power. Unfortunately, the sense of justice never caught up. The phased lag between the two showed up in various forms of aberrations. The deprived sections, who could feel the power of equity, somehow could not sense the protection of justice through the State. Both the State and justice were too abstract for them to understand and play around with.

The easiest way around this knotty issue was by gaining strength through vote power and using it to capture state power. This electoral fight became the gory Jungle Raj.

I remember a junior, who was then the Superintendent of Police (SP) of an important district in Bihar, had come calling on me. I enquired about his kid’s welfare. It was shocking to note that two armed bodyguards had to accompany the kid to school to prevent his kidnapping. I was aghast. A relative of mine was a victim of a crime. He wanted a proper investigation. I talked to the local senior police officers seeking help. I soon realised that no help was forthcoming. I set up a lawyer in the local court and requested the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) to record the statements of witnesses.

In 2005, the chief minister of Bihar, after he won the elections, called for me and asked point blank: Can Jungle Raj be finished? The question was sharp and forthright. I gave a crisp answer: Yes.

Asserting Themselves: People belonging to the Lohar caste demanding reservation in Gardanibagh, Patna, on April 4, 2023 - | Photo: Imago/Hindustan Times
Caste Politics In Bihar: The EBC Vote Bank That Every Political Party Wants To Win Over

BY Umesh Kumar Ray

I was offered any amount of money, any law that I wanted and complete freedom to police. I, very nonchalantly, declined all these offers and requested him to accept a simple working principle instead. The chief minister looked quizzically at me and asked: What could that principle be? My answer—entire policing will be within the ambit of law. He was not impressed. Yet he somehow condescended.

The process had started.

World history is replete with stories of state terrorism as an answer to terrorists’ violence in developing countries. Though this has been tried from time immemorial, the effort has never succeeded, except in short intervals of time. In fact, for long stretches, the boomerang is felt very often. I stuck to the theory that violence perpetrated by criminals cannot be countered through state violence.

Having said NO to state violence in favour of the Rule of Law, I made it abundantly clear to the Bihar Police that any indiscretion, by any member of my police force, would be dealt with appropriately. Third degree at any level would not be tolerated at all. Exemplary action was taken to send the right message across. Processes like speedy trials, speedy appeals and other judicial processes were monitored at the level of the state government at my behest. The state, including the judiciary, was seen working in unison with. This had a positive impact on the crime scenario of Bihar. Jungle Raj had been dwarfed by the Rule of Law.

At one stage, there was a sudden spurt of crime which was easily discernible. The CM noticed it. He called a meeting to discuss the issue. It was attended by all stakeholders. I had made a detailed data analysis to conclude that most of the criminals who had been convicted by the subordinate courts had been bailed out by superior courts pending the hearing of their appeals.

My suggestion was—the state should lead a drive for cancellation of bail. Such a process had never been initiated by the state. It was met with resistance from all quarters, including the High Court. I stuck to my ground. The state was being forced to withdraw petitions, failing which costs could be imposed. I took the stand that if my petition was weak in law, it may be dumped but withdrawal was not an option. Notices were issued. More than 60 per cent of our cancellation petitions succeeded. The crime situation came back to normal, that too through a purely legal process against the initial resistance of judges.

<a href=http://www.outlookindia.com/pti_coverage.asp?gid=45> Phoolan Devi Shot D - null
<a href=http://www.outlookindia.com/pti_coverage.asp?gid=45> Phoolan Devi Shot D

BY Outlook News Desk

Why at all does society witness crime? This question kept haunting me right from my Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) days. With my training in Physics and Mathematics, I was so used to asking: “Why are things happening the way they are?” The question that I asked myself was: “What is the driving force behind crime?” I worked on a hypothesis, calling it economics. I worked out this hypothesis, applied law to the hypothesis and gradually became convinced that the economic theory of crime holds more water than people think.

Traditional policing targeted the criminal through investigation and trial with a view to punishing him. The logic behind punishment would be deterrence. With experience, I learnt that this deterrence was not enough. Criminals got their fiscal reward, which lowered the deterrence that traditional punishment provided.

Around the turn of the century, our society witnessed the law called the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Unfortunately, the police were not even thought of as the agency to investigate the black money aspect of crime. A separate agency called the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) was created instead.

I had an eye on applying law to the Economics of Crime, ferreting out laws from obscure places, much before the advent of the PMLA. Section 25 of the Police Act talks of the Station House Officer (SHO) seizing unclaimed property and reporting to the District Magistrate (DM). In Nalanda, my source had informed me about a vehicle which belonged to a gangster. I spotted that vehicle one day parked by the roadside. The vehicle was searched for papers. Nothing was found. We seized it under Section 25 of the Police Act. The next day, that gangster moved the CJM through the best lawyers. The CJM ordered its release. I moved to tell the CJM that the vehicle was the subject matter of the court of the DM and not the CJM. He had to withdraw his order. There are many such instances.

Empty chairs at PM's Bihar Rally | - Mohammad Ali
Bihar Election: One-Third of Phase I Candidates Face Criminal Charges

BY Ainnie Arif

Unfortunately, the impact that this law could have created on the psyche of criminals got utterly diluted. Reason—the jurisprudence principle that drives our legal system is “separation of power”. This maxim surfaces as a fracture, thereby weakening the edifice. If only our jurisprudence were less “intellectual” and more “matter of fact”, the Rule of Law would be more evident.

(Views expressed are personal)

MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
Suresh pandey : The empty lawn of Dularchand's house in Tartar in Mokama minutes after his dead body was taken for last rites on Friday evening, 31st October
Dularchand Yadav Killing: Fears Of Return Of Jungle Raj Could Dent Nitish Kumar's 'Sushasan Babu' Image
IMAGO / Newscom World : Violence Erupted During Ranvir Sena Chief Ranvir Brahmeshwar Singh s Funeral PATNA, INDIA – JUNE 2: Supporters on bikes carrying bamboo sticks and iron rods during at the funeral procession of Ranvir Sena chief Brahmeshwar Singh Mukhiya , on June 2, 2012 in Patna, India. 
Then vs Now: NDA’s Jungle Raj Narrative Tested By Bihar's Crime Numbers
| Photo: PTI : Father-son Duo: Ram Vilas Paswan (left) and Chirag Paswan (right) in Patna
Bihar Votes On Caste, Not Change: Dalits Still Left Out Of Power
| Photo: Imago/Zuma Press Wire : Homage to the Martyrs: A child sitting at the memorial for thousands of Palestinians, mainly civilians, who were massacred by the Lebanese militia in Beirut
Bullet To An Amulet: How Arab Nationalism Has Failed Young Palestinians

Abhayanand is a 1977 batch Indian Police Service officer of Bihar cadre, known for changing the paradigms of policing through his innovations.

This story appeared as What Was The Jungle Raj? in Outlook’s November 11 issue, titled "Caste is the Biggest Political Party in Bihar," which explores how caste plays multiple interconnected roles in seat-sharing and coalition-building in the land of the setting sun.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs England Live Score, 3rd ODI: NZ Leave Tourists Reeling In Wellington | ENG 55/5 (12)

  2. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India's Road To Final - Match By Match Journey

  3. India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's ODI World 2025 Final: Three Key Battles That Will Decide IND-W Vs SA-W Clash

  4. Pakistan Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Saim Ayub, Bowlers Help PAK Beat SA By Nine Wickets, Level Series

  5. IND Vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Tilak Varma’s Brilliant Catch Reminds Fans Of SKY's Iconic T20 World Cup Grab - Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Mokama On Edge: Is It Back To Jungle Raj As Political Rivals Clash Ahead Of Bihar Elections 2025

  2. NDA Unveils Bihar Sankalp Patra With Promise of 1 Crore Jobs, Women Empowerment Push

  3. Beyond Legacy: Jagriti Thakur’s First Time In Bihar Electoral Fray

  4. Tamil Nadu Raises Concerns Over Bihar Electoral-Roll Extract Being Accepted As ID proof

  5. Kerala Declares End to Extreme Poverty; Activists And Scholars Raise Doubts

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Israel Returns 30 Palestinian Bodies To Gaza In Latest Ceasefire Exchange

  2. Mass Killing In Sudan’s Darfur Region Visible From Space

  3. Pakistan, Afghanistan Agree To Resume Peace Talks, Renew Border Ceasefire Efforts

  4. Sudan Civil War: At Least 1,500 Reportedly Killed in Two Days as El-Fasher Falls to RSF, Army Withdraws

  5. Indian-Origin Businessman Killed After Confronting Man Urinating on His Car in Canada

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius November 2025 Horoscope: Progressive Month With Steady Growth In Education, Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Kalinga Literary Festival 2026: Booker Prize Winners To Lead Line-Up In Bhubaneswar

  3. Cyclone Montha Update: Weakened System Triggers Heavy Rainfall in West Bengal and Gujarat

  4. ‘Chak De!’ Returns: India Forge Fabulous New Chapter In Women’s Cricket

  5. Himachal High Court Issues Notice to State and KCCB over Alleged Misuse of Funds in Dehra Bypoll

  6. Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal Live Streaming, AIFF Super Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Kolkata Derby

  7. Capricorn November 2025 Horoscope: Steady Month With Growth In Career, Finances, Education, And Relationships

  8. Dempo SC 1-1 Chennaiyin FC Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Spoils Shared Between Golden Eagles And Marina Machans