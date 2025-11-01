Jungle Raj Still Casts A Long Shadow Over Bihar Politics

I had an eye on applying law to the Economics of Crime, ferreting out laws from obscure places, much before the advent of the PMLA. Section 25 of the Police Act talks of the Station House Officer (SHO) seizing unclaimed property and reporting to the District Magistrate (DM). In Nalanda, my source had informed me about a vehicle which belonged to a gangster. I spotted that vehicle one day parked by the roadside. The vehicle was searched for papers. Nothing was found. We seized it under Section 25 of the Police Act. The next day, that gangster moved the CJM through the best lawyers. The CJM ordered its release. I moved to tell the CJM that the vehicle was the subject matter of the court of the DM and not the CJM. He had to withdraw his order. There are many such instances.