Book Excerpt| Rajesh Singh's Baahubalis of Indian Politics: From Bullet to Ballet

This book brings to readers the origin, rise and fall of Baahubali politicians across the country from Mohammad Shahabuddin to Mukhtar Ansari and many more. Their stories show how money and muscle power influence Indian politics.

R
Rajesh Singh
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rajesh Singhs Baahubalis of Indian Politics: From Bullet to Ballet
Rajesh Singh's Baahubalis of Indian Politics: From Bullet to Ballet Photo: Rupa Publications
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The book recounts how RJD-backed Mohammad Shahabuddin wielded unchecked power in Siwan, with police and officials under his command.

  • Even while under arrest, he operated freely from a hospital ward, holding “court” and directing district authorities.

  • Known for both violence and charisma, his reign of terror culminated in brutal crimes like the 2004 murder of a businessman’s sons over extortion demands.

Excerpted from ‘Baahubalis of Indian Politics: From Bullet to Ballet’ with permission from Rupa Publications.

Saheb of Siwan: Mohammad Shahabuddin

It is rare, even by the standards set by musclemen– politicians, for a baahubali or his henchmen to threaten judges, go around slapping police personnel and murdering ordinary citizens because they might have voted contrary to his expectations. In this respect, Mohammad Shahabuddin has set a record of sorts. The don of Siwan in Bihar, he is now incarcerated for life in a case of murder¹.

His patrons are out of power in the state. In his heyday during the reign of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD, he was supreme. A report by the People’s Union of Civil Liberties (PUCL) in 2001 made the following observation: Human rights group PUCL had observed, ‘The patronage and de facto immunity from legal action offered to him by the RJD government gradually made him a law unto himself, giving him an aura of invincibility. Since the police turned a blind eye to his criminal activities and allowed him to turn Siwan district into his fiefdom where his fiat ran, Shahabuddin’s reign of terror was so complete that nobody dared depose against him in cases in which he was an accused.’

Related Content
Related Content
PM Modi in Siwan, Bihar - PTI
PM Modi Holds Rally In RJD Stronghold Siwan, Focuses On Development Dialogue In Poll-Bound Bihar

BY Md Asghar Khan

The civil rights group was not exaggerating. His might was evident, not only when he was free but also while he was under arrest.

In 2004, when still an MP representing the RJD and also then charged with the murder of a political rival, Shahabuddin was supposed to have been behind bars, ‘but he had procured a sick certificate’². While this is not unusual for politicians who suddenly report acute sickness when they are arrested, his stay in the hospital was beyond the ordinary. Shahabuddin occupied the AIDS ward of the Siwan district hospital, two floors of a new block that he had funded with his constituency allocation. A plaque at the entrance attested his sponsorship... Shahabuddin didn’t have AIDS; he only had entitlement over the AIDS ward³. If this was irregular, consider the following:

He had two private rooms on the first floor. His men—‘my staff ’—had settled into what would have been single rooms for AIDS patients. He held court every day in the main hall. He sat in a wrought iron chair with a high throne-like back and faced two rows of benches divided by an aisle not unlike pews in a chapel. There never seemed any dearth of petitioners. Little chits would be passed on from the benches and a flunkey would whisper its contents to the don while he played eenie-meenie with a fistful of cloves and cardamoms. When he thought fit, he picked up his cellphone and called, never bothering to identify himself, always sure of compliance: the district magistrate, the police boss, the revenue officer, the kutchehry registrar. ‘Hum bol rahe hain...’ was how he began⁴.

The fortunate ones had their grievances attended to, the others got their chits back with the unsaid message that the don was not inclined at that point in time to entertain them; they could try their luck another time.

Unlike some other dons, Shahabuddin was himself a sharpshooter. He boasted about it privately, ‘A single shot, a shooter should not require more than that.⁵’ But he could also amaze people with monologues on spirituality and philosophy. Santosh Singh says, ‘I got to talk to Mohammad Shahabuddin through the mobile phone of a common acquaintance sometime in 2006... Shahabuddin had started the conversation with “namaste” and discussed Ramayana, Mahabharata and Quran and Gita’s message of karma.⁶’

This is a game that musclemen often play to present a benign image of themselves. Shahabuddin seems to have missed out on the irony of quoting the Gita and its message, since it was his karma that landed him in jail. Of his many exploits, there is one that stands out for its scale of tragedy. The story involves Chandrakeshwar Prasad, alias Chanda babu, a wholesale provision store owner in Siwan, and it demonstrates not just the ‘Siwan Sultan’s’ clout but also his ruthlessness.

BJP Poster - null
Hate Speech Surges In Bihar Polls: The Return Of Communal And Caste Divides In Campaign Rhetoric

BY Jinit Parmar

Sometime in 1996, Chanda babu purchased a house and seven shops in the same building, from one Ramnath Gaur. The change of ownership had led six of the shopkeepers to vacate their shops, but one, who had rented it from its previous owner, held out despite Chanda Babu’s repeated requests. Faced with no alternative, Chanda babu locked the shop and took it in his possession. Shahabuddin’s henchmen, smelling an opportunity, approached Chanda babu and began to demand large sums of money to persuade the obstinate tenant to vacate. The businessman expressed his inability to cough up the amount.

He, however, agreed to pay a reasonable sum he could afford. Things dragged on for years, with pressure from the don’s men on Chanda babu continuing to increase. Perhaps one reason why the goons were unrelenting was because they knew Chanda babu had a flourishing wholesale business, and that there was no reason why he could not part with the amount they were demanding. Besides, there was Shahabuddin’s prestige at stake.

16 August 2004 was the day when everything changed for the wholesaler, who was away in Patna then. His son Satish was in one of the shops and the other son Rajiv was attending to the adjacent shop (the third brother Girish too was at the scene of the crime). A bunch of people owing allegiance to Shahabuddin approached Satish and demanded 2,00,000 as protection money. When the ‘request’ was turned down, the don’s henchmen pounced on the ‘offender’ and beat him up.

Political Capital: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated at a public meeting in Begusarai district - | Photo: PTI
Let Chhath Be: Sanatanising Folk Hinduism For Electoral Dividends In Bihar

BY Subir Sinha

NOTES:

1. Press Trust of India, ‘Top Court Upholds Mohammad Shahabuddin’s Life Term in Double Murder Case’, NDTV, 30 October 2018, Accessed on 6 March 2020, https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/ top-court-upholds-mohammad-shahabuddins-life-term-in-double- murder-case-1940215.

2. Sankarshan Thakur, Single Man: The Life & Times of Nitish Kumar of Bihar (India: HarperCollins Publishers, 2014).

3. Ibid.

4. Ibid.

5. Ibid.

6. Santosh Singh, Ruled or Misruled: Story and Destiny of Bihar (India: Bloomsbury, 2015).

(Rajesh Singh is the author of the books ‘Baahubalis of Indian Politics’ and ‘Portraits of Hindutva: From Harappa to Ayodhya’. He is an analyst of politics and public affairs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

    Advertisement

    PHOTOS

    Advertisement

    ×

    Today Sports News

    Cricket News

    1. India Stun Australia With Record Chase: Revisiting 2025 World Cup Semi-Final Blockbuster

    2. God Took Care Of Everything: An Emotional Jemimah Rodrigues After World Cup Semi-Final Knock

    3. India Vs Australia, ICC Women's ODI World Cup: IND-W Qualify For Third Final - Check Stats

    4. Shreyas Iyer Shares Recovery Update: India Batter 'Deeply Grateful' For Support After Spleen Laceration

    5. India Vs Australia, 2nd T20I Preview: Suryakumar And Co Head To Melbourne With Nose Ahead

    Football News

    1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

    2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

    3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

    4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

    5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

    Tennis News

    1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

    2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

    3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

    4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

    5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

    Badminton News

    1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

    2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

    3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

    4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

    5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

    Trending Stories

    National News

    1. Let Chhath Be: Sanatanising Folk Hinduism For Electoral Dividends In Bihar

    2. Bihar Election: Will Jan Suraaj Matter This Time?

    3. How The RSS Has Become A Cultural Hegemon

    4. Bihar Elections: ‘What Is The Caste Of Vikas?’

    5. Bihar Election: Why Does No Party Address Land Reforms During Campaigning?

    Entertainment News

    1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

    2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

    3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

    4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

    5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

    US News

    1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

    2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

    3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

    4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

    5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

    World News

    1. Would US-China  Rapprochement Dilute India’s Relevance?

    2. Sudan Civil War: At Least 1,500 Reportedly Killed in Two Days as El-Fasher Falls to RSF, Army Withdraws

    3. Record Floods Devastate Central Vietnam, Leaving Dozens Dead And Thousands Homeless

    4. India Secures Six-Month US Sanctions Exemption For Chabahar Port

    5. Yunus Warns of 'Forces from Home and Abroad' Trying to Derail Bangladesh Polls as Hasina Vows to 'Restore Democracy'

    Latest Stories

    1. Filmmaker Blessy Declines Invitation To Attend Film Festival In Israel

    2. Anand Mishra: Former IPS Officer And BJP’s New Face From Buxar

    3. West Bengal Weather Alert: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning as Cyclone Montha Weakens

    4. Uttarakhand High Court Orders Action Against BJP Leader Over Alleged Role In Communal Violence Plot

    5. Ikkis Trailer: Agastya Nanda Brings Valiant War Hero Arun Khetarpal's Journey To Life In Sriram Raghavan's War Biopic

    6. Women In Sikhism: How Guru Nanak's Teachings Championed Equality

    7. Assam Govt To Donate GST Share From Zubeen Garg's Last Film Roi Roi Binale To Kalaguru Artiste Foundation

    8. KIFF 2025: Ritwik Ghatak To Receive Centenary Tribute At 31st Kolkata International Film Festival