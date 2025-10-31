Book Excerpt| Rajesh Singh's Baahubalis of Indian Politics: From Bullet to Ballet

He had two private rooms on the first floor. His men—‘my staff ’—had settled into what would have been single rooms for AIDS patients. He held court every day in the main hall. He sat in a wrought iron chair with a high throne-like back and faced two rows of benches divided by an aisle not unlike pews in a chapel. There never seemed any dearth of petitioners. Little chits would be passed on from the benches and a flunkey would whisper its contents to the don while he played eenie-meenie with a fistful of cloves and cardamoms. When he thought fit, he picked up his cellphone and called, never bothering to identify himself, always sure of compliance: the district magistrate, the police boss, the revenue officer, the kutchehry registrar. ‘Hum bol rahe hain...’ was how he began⁴.