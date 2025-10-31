Hate Speech Surges In Bihar Polls: The Return Of Communal And Caste Divides In Campaign Rhetoric

In Darbhanga, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai told a gathering that he wished only “to be born as a Hindu” and condemned those “running slaughterhouses”. He went on to invoke a familiar refrain: “Those who wear reshmi salwar and topi, the jaliwale, who promote slaughter—no matter which party they belong to, if they go against the Gita’s message, they incur sin. Some people want to bring in foreign ghuspaithiye (infiltrators) and take away the livelihoods of Bihar’s youth. Tejashwi, no matter how hard you try, you cannot include Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators in the voter list to destroy Bihar’s demography.”