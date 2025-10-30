Modi To Address Two Rallies in Bihar On October 30 As Election Campaign Heats Up

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold rallies in Muzaffarpur and Chhapra on Thursday, saying his “family members in Bihar” are working to ensure a major victory for the BJP-NDA.
In his last rally, Modi praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s leadership, expressing confidence that the NDA will achieve a record-breaking win in the upcoming assembly elections.
The campaign in Bihar has intensified with top leaders, including Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, Rajnath Singh, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, addressing multiple rallies across the state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing two rallies in Bihar on Thursday, October 30, as campaigning for the upcoming assembly election intensifies.
"My family members in Bihar are themselves contesting in the elections to ensure a huge victory for BJP-NDA," Modi said in a post on X.
"In this atmosphere of enthusiasm, I will have the privilege to interact with the public at around 11 AM tomorrow in Muzaffarpur and at 12:45 PM in Chhapra," he added. He said that he is confident that in the assembly elections, “my brothers and sisters of the state will once again herald a grand victory.”
Modi had launched a campaign in Bihar’s Samastipur on October 24, and held another rally in Begusarai later in the day.
While outlining key points regarding governance, development, and the political scenario in the state, the prime minister had lauded Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that under his leadership, NDA will see a record-breaking in the state.
Multiple high-profile politicians have joined the campaign for the elections, including Home Minister Amit Shah, UP’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi too held a rally on Wednesday in Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga.
Rahul, along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are likely to address around 15 rallies in all in poll-bound Bihar, PTI reported.
Taking a jibe at the Mahagathbandhan on Wednesday, Shah branded the alliance as a "thug bandhan". He alleged that RJD supremo Lalu Prasad wants to install his son Tejashwi Yadav as Bihar Chief Minister, while Congress leader Sonia Gandhi eyes the Prime Minister's post for her son Rahul Gandhi, asserting that "both posts are not vacant."