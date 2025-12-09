IPL 2026 Mini Auction Final List: Check Complete Breakdown Of Capped And Uncapped Players

Here is a complete breakdown of the capped and uncapped players who are set to go under the hammer in the mini-auction for IPL 2026 season. Check the base prices, available slots to fill and more

R
Rohan Mukherjee
IPL 2026: Complete Breakdown Of Capped And Uncapped Players List Ahead Of Mini Auction
Representative image for the IPL 2025 mega auction. Photo: File
  BCCI release full list of capped, uncapped, Indian and overseas players for IPL 2026 mini-auction

  350 players have been shortlisted out of more than 1300 registrations

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday (December 9, 2025) released the final list of players for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction on . A total of 350 players will go under the hammer at the upcoming auction in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on December 16.

"A total of 1390 players registered for the Player Auction, out of which 350 players were shortlisted; 240 Indian and 110 are overseas recruits," a BCCI release said. "The pool comprises 224 uncapped Indian players and 14 uncapped overseas players, adding significant depth and fresh talent to this year's auction roster."

More than 1,000 names have been left out of the initial submission, but the final list features 35 new players, including South Africa's Quinton de Kock.

The auction shortlist features a total 350 players -- 240 Indian and 110 overseas from 1390 total registrations, giving the IPL franchises plenty of options and fresh talents to choose from.

This pool includes 224 uncapped Indians as well as 14 uncapped overseas cricketers.

Franchises will compete intensely for a total of 77 available slots overall, with 31 of those spots specifically reserved for overseas players.

The highest reserve price remains INR 2 crores, and the sum has been selected by a total of 40 players entering the auction.

Check the complete list of players for IPL 2026 mini auction as provided by the BCCI.

Breakdown Of Capped And Uncapped Players (Indians/Foreigners)

Capped Players/Uncapped PlayersNo. Of Players
Capped Indians16
Capped Foreigners96
Uncapped Indians224
Uncapped Foreigners14
Total350

Full List Of Players And Their Base Prices

Reserve Price (In Lakhs)No. Of Players
200 Lakhs40
150 Lakhs9
125 Lakhs4
100 Lakhs17
75 Lakhs42
50 Lakhs4
40 Lakhs7
30 Lakhs227
Total350

When And Where To Watch The IPL Mini-Auction For 2026 Season?

The IPL mini-auction for the 2026 season takes place on Tuesday, December 16 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi from 2:30PM (IST) onwards.

Mini-auction can be livestreamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network on Television screens.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
