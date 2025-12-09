IPL 2026 Mini Auction Final List: Check Complete Breakdown Of Capped And Uncapped Players

BCCI release full list of capped, uncapped, Indian and overseas players for IPL 2026 mini-auction
350 players have been shortlisted out of more than 1300 registrations
Read our full report
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday (December 9, 2025) released the final list of players for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction on . A total of 350 players will go under the hammer at the upcoming auction in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on December 16.
"A total of 1390 players registered for the Player Auction, out of which 350 players were shortlisted; 240 Indian and 110 are overseas recruits," a BCCI release said. "The pool comprises 224 uncapped Indian players and 14 uncapped overseas players, adding significant depth and fresh talent to this year's auction roster."
More than 1,000 names have been left out of the initial submission, but the final list features 35 new players, including South Africa's Quinton de Kock.
The auction shortlist features a total 350 players -- 240 Indian and 110 overseas from 1390 total registrations, giving the IPL franchises plenty of options and fresh talents to choose from.
This pool includes 224 uncapped Indians as well as 14 uncapped overseas cricketers.
Franchises will compete intensely for a total of 77 available slots overall, with 31 of those spots specifically reserved for overseas players.
The highest reserve price remains INR 2 crores, and the sum has been selected by a total of 40 players entering the auction.
Check the complete list of players for IPL 2026 mini auction as provided by the BCCI.
Breakdown Of Capped And Uncapped Players (Indians/Foreigners)
|Capped Players/Uncapped Players
|No. Of Players
|Capped Indians
|16
|Capped Foreigners
|96
|Uncapped Indians
|224
|Uncapped Foreigners
|14
|Total
|350
Full List Of Players And Their Base Prices
|Reserve Price (In Lakhs)
|No. Of Players
|200 Lakhs
|40
|150 Lakhs
|9
|125 Lakhs
|4
|100 Lakhs
|17
|75 Lakhs
|42
|50 Lakhs
|4
|40 Lakhs
|7
|30 Lakhs
|227
|Total
|350
When And Where To Watch The IPL Mini-Auction For 2026 Season?
The IPL mini-auction for the 2026 season takes place on Tuesday, December 16 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi from 2:30PM (IST) onwards.
Mini-auction can be livestreamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network on Television screens.