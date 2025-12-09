IPL 2026: Final List Of Players Chopped Down To 350 For Mini Auction - Reports

A total of 1355 players had registered themselves in different base prices for the mini-auction, but now the BCCI have brought it down to just 350 players

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
IPL 2026: Final List Of Players Chopped Down To 350 For Mini Auction Later This Month - Reports
With the IPL 2026 auction slated for mid-December, all franchises have until mid-November to finalize their list of players to retain. Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders are among teams expected to make several changes ahead of the cash-rich league’s next edition. Photo: X/mufaddal_vohra
Summary
Summary of this article

  • BCCI announce the final list of players set to go under hammer in mini-auction

  • 350 names have been churned out from a total of 1355 registrations

  • The mini-auction takes place on December 16 at Abu Dhabi

Ahead of the much-awaited mini-auction for the 2026 Indian Premier League season, the BCCI have announced a fresh, and final set of players who are all set to go under the hammer later this month in Abu Dhabi.

All the 10 IPL franchises have begun their preparations for the all-important player auction, which takes place in less than a week now. Each one of them will sit under one roof at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on December 16 to finalize their 25-man squad.

A total of 1355 players had registered themselves in different base prices for the mini-auction. But according to latest reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have chopped it down to just 350 cricketers, leaving out more than 1000 names behind.

In the newly cut down list, 35 new names were added, including South Africa's wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock. While other names have not been revealed yet, but it is being said that some really big players have recently added themselves.

A couple of days ago, some Australian and Kiwi players communicated about their limited availability for the IPL next season to the BCCI. That included the likes of Josh Inglis, who is going to be available for just 25% of the season.

His fellow countrymen Ashton Agar and William Sutherland will be available for 80% and 65% of the season. New Zealand seamer Adam Milne is also among the players who will play limited matches in the showpiece event next year.

Retained Players List Of Every IPL Franchise

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

16 players retained | 4 overseas |Cap remaining: ₹43.40

Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Noor Ahmad, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sanju Samson (T), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel.

Delhi Capitals (DC)

17 players retained | 3 overseas |Cap remaining: ₹21.80

Abhishek Porel, Ajay Mandal, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, Nitish Rana (T), Sameer Rizvi, T. Natarajan, Tripurana Vijay, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam.

Gujarat Titans (GT)

20 players retained | 4 overseas | Cap remaining: ₹12.90

Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Jos Buttler, Kagiso Rabada, Kumar Kushagra, Manav Suthar, Mohammad Siraj, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Prasidh Krishna, R. Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

12 players retained | 2 overseas |Cap remaining: ₹64.30

Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

19 players retained | 4 overseas | Total spent: ₹102.05 | Cap remaining: ₹22.95

Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Akash Singh, Arjun Tendulkar (T), Arshin Kulkarni, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Rathi, Himmat Singh, Manimaran Siddharth, Matthew Breetzke, Mayank Yadav, Md Shami (T), Mitchell Marsh, Mohsin Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Prince Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shahbaz Ahmed

Mumbai Indians (MI)

20 players retained | 7 overseas | Cap remaining: ₹2.75

Allah Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande (T), Mitchell Santner, Naman Dhir, Raghu Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Robin Minz, Rohit Sharma, *Ryan Rickelton, Shardul Thakur (T), Sherfane Rutherford (T), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Trent Boult, Will Jacks

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

21 players retained | 6 overseas | Cap remaining: ₹11.50

Arshdeep Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harnoor Pannu, Harpreet Brar, Lockie Ferguson, Marco Jansen, Marcus Stoinis, Mitch Owen, Musheer Khan, Nehal Wadhera, Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

16 players retained | 7 overseas | Cap remaining: ₹16.05

Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira (T), Jofra Archer, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-Dre Pretorious, Nandre Burger, Ravindra Jadeja (T), Riyan Parag, Sam Curran (T), Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Yudhvir Charak

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

17 players retained | 6 overseas | Cap remaining: ₹16.40

Abhinandan Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Devdutt Padikkal, Jacob Bethell, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Krunal Pandya, Nuwan Thushara, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar, Rasikh Dar, Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

15 players retained | 6 overseas | Cap remaining: ₹25.50

Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, Brydon Carse, Eshan Malinga, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins, Smaran Ravichandaran, Travis Head, Zeeshan Ansari

Published At:
