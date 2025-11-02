Modi To Address Rallies In Bihar On November 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold public rallies in Ara and Nawada and lead a ‘mega roadshow’ in Patna on Sunday ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls.
The two-phase elections for the 243-member Assembly are scheduled for November 6 and 11, with 121 constituencies voting in the first phase.
Modi's public rallies are scheduled in Ara and Nawada, and he will later attend a 'mega roadshow' in Patna.
This will be the third roadshow in Patna by the PM since last year's Lok Sabha polls. Modi will be paying floral tributes to Rashtra Kavi Ramdhari Singh Dinkar in Patna before the road show.
Extensive security arrangements have been made for the his visit.
The roadshow will begin from Dinkar Golambar in the evening and pass through Thakurbari Road, Bakarganj. It will end at Udyog Bhawan near Gandhi Maidan.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will also address several public rallies in multiple regions of the poll-bound Bihar on Sunday. Gandhi will address rallies in Begusarai and Khagaria, while Shah will address public rallies in Muzaffarpur and Vaishali.
Elections to the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11. In the first phase, 121 assembly segments will go to the polls. The results will be out on November 14.