Modi To Address Rallies In Bihar On November 2

Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah will also campaign in the state, addressing rallies for the INDIA bloc and NDA, respectively.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the election rally in J&Ks Doda district |
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: YouTube/BJP
Summary
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold public rallies in Ara and Nawada and lead a ‘mega roadshow’ in Patna on Sunday ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls.

  • The two-phase elections for the 243-member Assembly are scheduled for November 6 and 11, with 121 constituencies voting in the first phase.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing public rallies today, November 2, and attend a roadshow in Bihar.

Modi's public rallies are scheduled in Ara and Nawada, and he will later attend a 'mega roadshow' in Patna.

His visits come ahead of the assembly elections in Bihar.

This will be the third roadshow in Patna by the PM since last year's Lok Sabha polls. Modi will be paying floral tributes to Rashtra Kavi Ramdhari Singh Dinkar in Patna before the road show.

Extensive security arrangements have been made for the his visit.

The roadshow will begin from Dinkar Golambar in the evening and pass through Thakurbari Road, Bakarganj. It will end at Udyog Bhawan near Gandhi Maidan.

Later in the evening, Modi will offer prayers at Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib Gurudwara.

PM Modi launches election campaign at Samastipur - | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey
Modi In Bihar: NDA Under The Leadership Of CM Nitish Kumar Will Break All Records

BY Outlook News Desk

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will also address several public rallies in multiple regions of the poll-bound Bihar on Sunday. Gandhi will address rallies in Begusarai and Khagaria, while Shah will address public rallies in Muzaffarpur and Vaishali.

Elections to the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11. In the first phase, 121 assembly segments will go to the polls. The results will be out on November 14.

Published At:
