Supreme Court Seeks Six Years Of Nationwide Data On Missing Children

Supreme Court orders the Centre to furnish six years of nationwide data on missing children, citing inconsistencies and rising numbers of untraced minors across several States.
Union Home Ministry directed to appoint a dedicated nodal officer to coordinate with all States and Union Territories and ensure proper, uniform reporting of missing children cases.
Court reiterates need for strict compliance with Mission Vatsalya portal, after earlier directing States/UTs to upload all missing children details promptly for effective tracking and intervention.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Union Government to provide six years of nationwide data on children who have gone missing across the country. The order came from a Bench of Justices B.V. Nagarathna and R. Mahadevan, who were hearing a public interest litigation filed by Guria Swayam Sevi Sansthan, a non-profit working on child rights and anti-trafficking.
The petition flagged the rising number of untraced children, pointing to gaps in coordination between States, Union Territories, and central authorities. Taking note of these concerns, the Bench instructed the Union Home Ministry to appoint a dedicated officer to oversee coordination with all States and Union Territories in compiling and updating missing children data. This official will also be responsible for ensuring timely reporting and uniformity in data collection.
Earlier, the Court had directed all States and Union Territories to depute their own nodal officers for missing children cases and to ensure that details are promptly uploaded on the Mission Vatsalya portal, operated by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. The portal serves as a national system for tracking and supporting vulnerable children, but the Court noted gaps in consistent data entry and compliance.
During the hearing, the Bench reiterated that reliable, up-to-date data is essential for tracing children, monitoring trafficking trends, and identifying systemic failures. The judges emphasised that the problem is not limited to certain regions; multiple States have witnessed a worrying rise in cases of untraced minors.
The Court’s latest directive is expected to bring sharper accountability and establish a more streamlined approach across national and State systems. The Union Government is now required to furnish the six-year dataset and update the Court on the appointment and functioning of the dedicated Home Ministry officer.
The case will be taken up next after the Centre submits the requested information, setting the stage for potential reforms in India’s child-protection and tracking mechanisms.