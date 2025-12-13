Shivraj Patil Chakurkar Laid to Rest with State Honours in Latur

Patil’s last rites were performed with full state honours following Lingayat traditions, in the presence of top national and state leaders.
A seven-time Lok Sabha MP from Latur, he held key Union portfolios and served as Lok Sabha Speaker and Union Home Minister.
Leaders across parties recalled his integrity, parliamentary reforms, and moral accountability, including his resignation after the 26/11 attacks on Mumbai
The last rites of senior Congress leader and former Union minister Shivraj Patil Chakurkar were conducted with full state honours in Maharashtra’s Latur district on Saturday, December 13, in the presence of several national and state leaders
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan and Karnataka minister Eshwar Khandre attended the funeral.
A respected leader of the Lingayat community, Patil was laid to rest at his farm in Varvanti village, around six kilometres from Latur, following Lingayat traditions. His body was buried in a seated, meditative posture, reflecting the community’s belief that the soul merges directly with Shiva, making cremation unnecessary. PTI reported.
Patil, 90, died on Friday, December 12, after a brief illness. Before the final rites, his mortal remains were accorded a gun salute, and Om Birla paid floral tributes. Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal and Latur MP Shivaji Kalge also paid tribute to Patil.
Paying tribute, Birla said Patil served the nation for nearly seven decades and left a lasting imprint on parliamentary democracy. As Lok Sabha Speaker, he introduced key reforms, particularly strengthening parliamentary committees, which enhanced the institution’s stature, Birla said. PTI reported.
Kharge recalled his long association with Patil, dating back to 1967, describing him as a principled and learned leader deeply committed to the nation and to the development of Marathwada. Sanjay Seth termed Patil a courteous leader and a strong pillar of Indian democracy, while Khandre described him as a thinker, poet and saintly figure who contributed across social, educational and public spheres.
Patil began his political journey as a corporator in the Latur Municipal Corporation in 1967. He later served two terms as an MLA from Latur and represented the constituency in the Lok Sabha for seven consecutive terms between 1980 and 1999. His long ministerial career included key portfolios such as Defence (MoS), Commerce, Science and Technology, Atomic Energy, Civil Aviation, Tourism, and Personnel. He also served as Union Home Minister from 2004 until his resignation in 2008, taking moral responsibility for security lapses during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.
Known for his parliamentary integrity, Patil was remembered for a 1979 incident when, as Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly, he insisted on verifying reports of Jayaprakash Narayan’s death before allowing condolences. Upon confirming that the Gandhian leader was alive, the House instead passed a resolution wishing him a long life.
(With inputs from PTI)