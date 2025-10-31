Maharashtra Congress Chief Alleges Police Surveillance, Says Officer Entered His Room

Harshwardhan Sapkal accused Mumbai Police of spying on him on CM Fadnavis’ orders, a charge BJP leaders dismissed as baseless.

Maharashtra Congress Chief Harshvardhan Sapkal | Photo: PTI
Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal on Friday said that the Mumbai police were keeping a watch on him, alleging that an officer in plainclothes had entered his room at his accommodation.

Talking to reporters at Tilak Bhavan, the party headquarters, Sapkal claimed that it was the third such incident in recent days.

"This morning, a policeman entered my bedroom at the Sarvodaya Ashram and started questioning me about whether I was holding a press conference and if journalists had arrived. When I asked who had ordered this, he said he was following instructions from seniors," he claimed.

He questioned whether the surveillance was being conducted on the orders of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"The BJP has a history of spying on opponents — first Pegasus, then phone tapping, and now they have reached our bedrooms. But such intimidation will not deter us," he said.

State Congress spokesperson Atul Londe claimed that personnel from Gavdevi police station stormed into Sapkal's room at Sarvoday Ashram — where he stays during his visits to Mumbai — and questioned him about the presence of media and activities going on on the premises.

The police personnel apparently did not recognise Sapkal, he said.

"Is the snooping being done on the orders of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis or (city police commissioner) Deven Bharati?" asked Londhe.

Revenue minister and BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule dismissed the allegation, saying snooping happened during the Congress and Maha Vikas Aghadi rule.

"Our only agenda is development of the state and its people...we have no time for snooping on anyone,'' Bawankule said.

Sapkal also raised questions about the gunning down of Rohit Arya, who took 17 children and two adults hostage at a studio in Powai on Thursday.

"The man had held children hostage, and their rescue was important. But when an NSG team was already at the spot, why did the police need to open fire? He was said to be mentally unstable, but he had worked on government projects such as Majhi Shala Sundar Shala and had even shared the stage with then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar. A probe must be ordered into this incident," he demanded.

He also accused CM Fadnavis of shielding criminals.

"The woman doctor's death in Phaltan was not suicide but murder caused by pressure from BJP leaders. Despite serious allegations against former MP Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar, including extortion and assault, he was given a clean chit. Incidents of harassment by BJP functionaries have led to suicides in other districts as well. Crime has flourished under Fadnavis' watch, and he has become the patron of criminals," Sapkal alleged.

He said Congress leaders and workers will participate in the all-party protest against the Election Commission on November 1, alleging irregularities in the voters' lists. 

