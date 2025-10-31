Maharashtra Congress Chief Alleges Police Surveillance, Says Officer Entered His Room

"The man had held children hostage, and their rescue was important. But when an NSG team was already at the spot, why did the police need to open fire? He was said to be mentally unstable, but he had worked on government projects such as Majhi Shala Sundar Shala and had even shared the stage with then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar. A probe must be ordered into this incident," he demanded.