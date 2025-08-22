‘Six Farmers Die Every Day’: Congress Hits Out at Mahayuti for Delay in Debt Relief

State Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal says Mahayuti govt is “blind and deaf” to farmer distress, cites suicide of debt-ridden Ahilyanagar farmer.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal accused the Mahayuti govt of ignoring farm suicides, claiming six farmers die daily.

  • Cited the suicide of Babasaheb Sarode, who recorded a video plea for a loan waiver before taking his life.

  • Criticised delays in farm debt relief, calling the govt “anti-farmer” and rejecting its plan for selective waivers.

Harshwardhan Sapkal, the president of the Maharashtra Congress, claimed on Friday that the Mahayuti administration has not expressed any concern despite the fact that six farmers in the state commit suicide every day.

Speaking to reporters, Sapkal blasted the government of Devendra Fadnavis for delaying the farm debt waiver.

"This government is not only thick-skinned like a rhinoceros, but also blind, mute, and deaf. The pain of farmers doesn't exist for them. This BJP alliance government is anti-farmer. Why can't Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar pick up a pen to sign off on a loan waiver for farmers?" he remarked.

The Congress leader brought up the suicide case of Babasaheb Subhash Sarode, a farmer from Ahilyanagar's Nevasa taluka.

He asserted that before taking his own life, Sarode had filmed a video in which he expressed his desire for a loan waiver to eliminate his debt, but he was compelled to take drastic measures because the government had let impoverished farmers down.

"Even today, they (the government) say, 'We will announce the loan waiver at the right time.' But how many more farmers must lose their lives before that 'right time' comes?" he said.

Last Monday, State Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule declared that the government will only waive debts for farmers in need, not for those constructing bungalows and farmhouses.

According to him, the government is trying to provide assistance to low-income farmers whose fields produce nothing, those who have taken out loans, and those who are about to commit suicide, rather than offering a complete waiver.

The government told the House during the state assembly's monsoon session that a committee had been established to investigate whether a waiver should be given and how it should be implemented. The committee's report would be submitted, and a decision would be made.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Badrinath Questions Omission Of Jaiswal, Sudharsan

  3. BCCI Invites Applications For Selection Committees; Agarkar To Continue And Pragyan Ojha Likely To Join

  4. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  5. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  2. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. 111 Retired Bureaucrats Write To Government: India Must Take Stand On Israel's War On Gaza

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  2. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Microsoft Protest: 18 Arrested At Redmond Headquarters Over Israel Ties

  5. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 2-0 Bangladesh Highlights, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Win Back-To-Back Matches

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance