‘Six Farmers Die Every Day’: Congress Hits Out at Mahayuti for Delay in Debt Relief

Harshwardhan Sapkal, the president of the Maharashtra Congress, claimed on Friday that the Mahayuti administration has not expressed any concern despite the fact that six farmers in the state commit suicide every day.
Speaking to reporters, Sapkal blasted the government of Devendra Fadnavis for delaying the farm debt waiver.
"This government is not only thick-skinned like a rhinoceros, but also blind, mute, and deaf. The pain of farmers doesn't exist for them. This BJP alliance government is anti-farmer. Why can't Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar pick up a pen to sign off on a loan waiver for farmers?" he remarked.
The Congress leader brought up the suicide case of Babasaheb Subhash Sarode, a farmer from Ahilyanagar's Nevasa taluka.
He asserted that before taking his own life, Sarode had filmed a video in which he expressed his desire for a loan waiver to eliminate his debt, but he was compelled to take drastic measures because the government had let impoverished farmers down.
"Even today, they (the government) say, 'We will announce the loan waiver at the right time.' But how many more farmers must lose their lives before that 'right time' comes?" he said.
Last Monday, State Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule declared that the government will only waive debts for farmers in need, not for those constructing bungalows and farmhouses.
According to him, the government is trying to provide assistance to low-income farmers whose fields produce nothing, those who have taken out loans, and those who are about to commit suicide, rather than offering a complete waiver.
The government told the House during the state assembly's monsoon session that a committee had been established to investigate whether a waiver should be given and how it should be implemented. The committee's report would be submitted, and a decision would be made.