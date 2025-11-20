Supriya Sule Pushes for Broad Opposition Alliance for Local Body Elections in Maharashtra

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Thursday said the party will initiate talks with all Opposition allies to build a united front for the upcoming local body polls in Maharashtra. She confirmed that discussions with Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress are planned in the coming days to explore a joint electoral strategy.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Priyanka Tupe
Updated on:
NCP SP, Supriya Sule, local body polls, Maharashtra
NCP SCP leader Supriya Sule File Photo
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sule said NCP (SP) aims to bring together all Opposition parties — including Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress — for the civic elections, with meetings scheduled over the next week.

  • Congress leaders, who had earlier indicated they might contest the Mumbai polls indipendtly, met Sharad Pawar to discuss a possible alliance with 'like-minded parties'.

  • Key municipal elections, including for the 227-member BMC, are expected in January 2026

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Thursday said the party intends to bring all Opposition forces together for the upcoming local body elections and will soon initiate talks with them.

Speaking to media in Mumbai, Sule said the NCP (SP) plans to meet Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to discuss contesting the polls jointly as well as the broader political scenario in Maharashtra.

“We will also hold discussions with the Congress next week regarding a possible alliance in Mumbai,” she added.

Asked whether the party prefers joining hands with the Congress or the Sena (UBT) in the city, Sule said, “Our aim is to take everyone along. Whether it is the MVA or the INDIA bloc, we are open to working together. More clarity will emerge next week.”

Shivsena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, left, and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party leader Raj Thackeray during protest against alleged manipulation of Maharashtra's electoral rolls in Mumbai, India. - Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
Shivsena (UBT), MNS Begin Seat-Sharing Talks Ahead of BMC Elections.

BY Outlook News Desk

This comes a day after Mumbai Congress leaders, who had earlier signalled they might contest the civic polls indipendtly, met NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar to explore a partnership with what they described as a 'natural ally'. The Congress has maintained that it wants to contest the Mumbai civic elections with 'like-minded parties'.

Mahayuti Leaders in Maharashtra - BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde of Shivsena Shinde faction and Ajit Pawar of NCP(AP) - PTI
Maharashtra: Mahayuti Tensions Rise As BJP Marginalises NCP(AP) And Shinde Led Shiv Sena

BY Outlook News Desk

Local body elections in Maharashtra — including polls to the 227-seat Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) — are expected in January 2026. The Congress and NCP (SP) are part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which also includes Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT).

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
Tags

