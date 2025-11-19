Shivsena (UBT), MNS Begin Seat-Sharing Talks Ahead of BMC Elections.

However, the Congress has refused to include the MNS in the INDIA alliance. The Congress high command is not keen on accommodating the MNS. “We cannot form an alliance with a party that takes the law into its own hands,” Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad told the media. She also said that discussions are underway with the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) regarding the Mahavikas Aghadi.