Shivsena (UBT), MNS Begin Seat-Sharing Talks Ahead of BMC Elections.

Seat-sharing discussions have begun between Shivsena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) ahead of BMC elections, signalling a potential political realignment.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Priyanka Tupe
Updated on:
Shivsena UBT, MNS, seat sharing talks, Raj Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray
Shivsena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, left, and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party leader Raj Thackeray during protest against alleged manipulation of Maharashtra's electoral rolls in Mumbai, India. Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
Summary
  • Seat-sharing talks between Shivsena (UBT) and MNS have begun ahead of the BMC elections.

  • The discussions signal a possible Marathi regional consolidation aimed at countering the BJP’s strong preparations for the high-stakes Mumbai civic polls.

  • Congress has rejected MNS’s inclusion in the INDIA alliance, citing its history of taking the law into its own hands, while continuing seat-sharing talks with NCP (SP) within the Mahavikas Aghadi.

Seat-sharing discussions have begun between Shivsena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) ahead of the long-delayed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, signalling a potential political realignment. 

A long wait for the official announcement of the alliance of Shivsena (UBT) and MNS seems to be taking shape.Shivsena (UBT) shows positive signs to offer 75 seats to MNS out of 227 seats, according to sources, Though the final seat sharing formula is yet to be announced and a couple of more rounds of negotiations may take place. 

The talks began at a time when both parties are looking to consolidate Marathi votes and strengthen their negotiating power against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had been preparing an aggressive campaign for the country’s richest municipal body.

While no formal commitment has been announced, the preliminary dialogue on seat sharing itself has energised party workers on both sides, who see an opportunity to revive a broader Marathi regional front that once dominated Mumbai’s municipal politics.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Party Splits, Alliances & Political Showdown

BY Outlook News Desk

However, the Congress has refused to include the MNS in the INDIA alliance. The Congress high command is not keen on accommodating the MNS. We cannot form an alliance with a party that takes the law into its own hands,” Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad told the media. She also said that discussions are underway with the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) regarding the Mahavikas Aghadi. 

In Maharashtra, the Mahavikas Aghadi comprises Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, NCP (SP), CPM, CPI, and the Workers and Peasants Party— the same coalition that comes together nationally as the INDIA bloc.

