Ahead Of The Much-Awaited BMC Polls, Asia’s Largest Civic Body Announces Ward Reservations

Why Have BMC Elections Been Delayed for Three Years Since 2022?

The BMC elections, originally scheduled after the expiry of the civic body’s term in March 2022, have been delayed due to a series of administrative and legal developments. The Maharashtra government had sought to restore 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in local body polls, which was earlier struck down by the Supreme Court in 2021 for lack of empirical data. Following this, elections to several municipal and local bodies, including the BMC, were put on hold until the state submitted a revised report based on the recommendations of the Banthia Commission.