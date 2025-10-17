Maharashtra Reservation Row: Banjaras Seek ST Status, Adivasis Oppose

Vishal Rathod, a young researcher in IIT Gandhinagar who belongs to the banjara community, shares a different perspective. “Getting reservation under the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category might indeed help the Banjaras progress to some extent,” he says, “but there is also a contradiction within this demand. On one hand, the Banjara community has gradually become intertwined with Hindu Brahminical and Vedic traditions, and on the other hand, to now seek recognition as an Adivasi raises questions that need serious reflection.” According to him, rather than focusing solely on ST reservation, the government should prioritize free education, healthcare, and skill-building initiatives for the community’s holistic development. He also suggests that the Banjara community must not fall prey to the cultural Hinduisation agenda of right-wing forces.