Inheritance Of A Tag: India's De-notified Tribes

In May 1921, when Gandhi visited Solapur to promote nationalist ideas to the people, the late Bhimrao Jadhav, who was an inmate in the Solapur settlement, met the Mahatma. I recorded his five-hour interview, where he said, “When I met Mahatmaji, I cried in front of him saying ‘Bapu, you are working for the freedom of this country, but when will you free us from these fenced jails?’ After hearing our cry, Bapu said, ‘Why don’t you drop a bomb on the angrej?’ Everyone in the room was stunned. Bapu was the advocate of ahimsa and was telling us to use violence! We took it seriously; we went back to the settlement and made the bomb; and, threw it on the police chowki. But the bomb did not burst; we were caught and sent to the Chhota Chakkar—a place for the harshest punishment within the settlement. Later, in the 1930s, we learnt from his letter exchanges with Gandhi ashram’s manager that he wanted to work for the upliftment of the ‘criminal tribes’, but alas, Godse killed him, not just him, he killed all the work that he was planning to do.” Godse ruined DNT’s future.