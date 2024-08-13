Nomads Of Stigma: The Forever Fight For Justice By India’s Denotified Tribes

Until three years ago, Kiran and her family of four had found a semblance of stability in their hutment in Sector 56, Gurugram, on the site where the Banjara market once thrived. But a series of demolitions that began in 2021 has left behind a trail of devastation, forcing them to migrate from place to place. Now, in Gurugram's Ghata village, Kiran has been struggling for two days. As she assembles bamboo poles to erect yet another makeshift home, her future remains uncertain.