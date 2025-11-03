Maharashtra Reserves 70% Jobs In District Cooperative Banks For Locals

The Maharashtra government has issued a Government Resolution (GR) on October 31, 2025, under the Cooperation Department, enforcing a 70% reservation for district-domiciled candidates in all recruitment for District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs) across the state.

The GR stipulates that 70% of all sanctioned posts in each DCCB—covering roles such as clerks, junior officers, and assistants—must be filled by individuals who possess a domicile certificate issued by the competent authority of the district in which the bank operates. The remaining 30% of posts are open to candidates from outside the district, including from other parts of Maharashtra or other states.

In cases where eligible candidates are not available for the 30% non-local quota, those vacancies will be automatically reallocated to qualified local candidates, ensuring full utilization of sanctioned posts.

The resolution mandates that all recruitment processes, whether for fresh vacancies or backlog positions, be conducted exclusively through three designated agencies:

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)

TCS-iON (Tata Consultancy Services)

Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Limited (MKCL)

All examinations, application processing, and result declarations must be carried out through fully online platforms managed by these agencies.

The policy applies retroactively to all recruitment advertisements issued prior to October 31, 2025, including those under process at various DCCBs. Recruitment agencies previously empanelled by the office of the Commissioner and Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Pune, have been de-empanelled with immediate effect due to reported irregularities in past hiring cycles.

The directive covers all 34 DCCBs operating in Maharashtra, which function under the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) and manage rural and semi-urban banking services, including agricultural credit, deposits, and loans to primary agricultural credit societies (PACS).

The GR has been circulated to all DCCBs, the MSCB, and the Commissioner of Cooperation for strict compliance. The Cooperation Department will monitor adherence, with district-level authorities required to verify domicile status during document scrutiny.