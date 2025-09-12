Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Friday voiced strong criticism against the state government for issuing a Government Resolution (GR) on Maratha reservation, alleging that it was done "under pressure." Bhujbal, a prominent OBC leader, warned of potential encroachment on the OBC quota, claiming the GR issued on September 2 undermines the very foundation of the reservation system for Other Backward Classes (OBCs). He vowed to fight for the protection of the OBC reservation both in court and on the streets, if necessary.
Speaking at a press conference in Wangdari village, Latur district, Bhujbal also expressed deep concern over the suicide of Bharat Karad, a 35-year-old OBC man who allegedly took his life due to fear that the OBC reservation would be diluted by the GR. Bhujbal was accompanied by his NCP colleague and former state minister Dhananjay Munde.
While addressing the concerns of his community, Bhujbal reminded the public that Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, had emphasized the need for reservations for the OBCs as a significant portion of society.
He also criticized the Maratha community's demand for inclusion under the OBC category, saying that the community already enjoys benefits under Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) quotas. Bhujbal argued that Marathas were not backward, as confirmed by previous court rulings, and questioned why they sought OBC benefits despite their dominance in sectors like agriculture, politics, and the cooperative industry.
He further claimed that the recent Maratha quota agitation, which involved protests led by activist Manoj Jarange, led to the GR's issuance under pressure from the Maratha community. The minister expressed concern that the GR could harm the interests of the OBC community, which comprises 374 castes and has already been granted 27% reservation. Bhujbal pointed out that the Maratha demand for reservation in the OBC category could lead to a reduction in the existing benefits for OBCs, putting the entire reservation structure at risk.