Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Criticizes Maratha Reservation GR, Warns Against Threat To OBC Quota

Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Criticizes Government Resolution on Maratha Reservation, Warns it Threatens OBC Quota and Vows to Protect Rights Through Legal and Public Action

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: pritha vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Maratha community members stop a train
Maratha community members stop a train during their protest seeking reservation for the community under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai, Monday, Sept. 1, 2025.
info_icon

Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Friday voiced strong criticism against the state government for issuing a Government Resolution (GR) on Maratha reservation, alleging that it was done "under pressure." Bhujbal, a prominent OBC leader, warned of potential encroachment on the OBC quota, claiming the GR issued on September 2 undermines the very foundation of the reservation system for Other Backward Classes (OBCs). He vowed to fight for the protection of the OBC reservation both in court and on the streets, if necessary.

Speaking at a press conference in Wangdari village, Latur district, Bhujbal also expressed deep concern over the suicide of Bharat Karad, a 35-year-old OBC man who allegedly took his life due to fear that the OBC reservation would be diluted by the GR. Bhujbal was accompanied by his NCP colleague and former state minister Dhananjay Munde.

While addressing the concerns of his community, Bhujbal reminded the public that Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, had emphasized the need for reservations for the OBCs as a significant portion of society.

null - Getty Images
Maharashtra Government Forms Sub-Committee To Address OBC Welfare Amid Maratha Quota Protests

BY Outlook News Desk

He also criticized the Maratha community's demand for inclusion under the OBC category, saying that the community already enjoys benefits under Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) quotas. Bhujbal argued that Marathas were not backward, as confirmed by previous court rulings, and questioned why they sought OBC benefits despite their dominance in sectors like agriculture, politics, and the cooperative industry.

Related Content
Related Content

He further claimed that the recent Maratha quota agitation, which involved protests led by activist Manoj Jarange, led to the GR's issuance under pressure from the Maratha community. The minister expressed concern that the GR could harm the interests of the OBC community, which comprises 374 castes and has already been granted 27% reservation. Bhujbal pointed out that the Maratha demand for reservation in the OBC category could lead to a reduction in the existing benefits for OBCs, putting the entire reservation structure at risk.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: No Haris Rauf As PAK Opt To Bat First

  2. Duleep Trophy Final 2025: Rajat Patidar And Yash Rathod Tons Give Central Zone Big Advantage Over South Zone After Day 2

  3. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Match 5: BAN Vs SL T20I Head-To-Head Record And Match Prediction

  4. Matthew Hayden Makes Bold ‘Walk Nude’ Bet On Joe Root In Ashes 2025-26

  5. Shubman Gill: India’s Test Skipper Names His Biggest Idols, Moment He Thought Cricket Was It

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  3. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  5. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Arif Junaidi-Roy King Yap, Enter Semi-Finals

  2. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

  3. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  5. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Could Sell Off 'Sheesh Mahal': Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

  2. Assam Student Protest Over ST Status Sparks Police Crackdown, CM Orders Probe

  3. French Safran And DRDO Team Up To Deliver India’s First Indigenous Jet Engine

  4. ED Raids Multiple States In Alleged Rs 650 Crore Fake ITC Case

  5. Governors’ Delay In Clearing Bills Under Supreme Court Lens As Bench Weighs Constitutional Boundaries

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Fact-Check: Former Nepal First Lady Recovering After Attack, Amid Death Rumours

  2. Friend To All, Ally To None?: The Cracks In India’s ‘Vishwabandhu’ Brand

  3. US, China, And The New Multipolar World Order

  4. How Will India Deal With Trump Tariffs?

  5. Ground Report On Nepal Gen-Z Protests: Why 'Nepo Babies' Are Under Fire

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi Weather Today: Sunny Skies and Moderate Air Quality

  2. Heavy Rain Alert in West Bengal: IMD Issues Warnings Across North and South Regions

  3. Sikkim Weather Update: Deadly Landslide Claims 4 Lives as Heavy Rain Alert Continues

  4. Mirai X Review: Teja Sajja's Action-Fantasy Film Receives Overwhelming Acclaim From Netizens

  5. CP Radhakrishnan Sworn In As India’s 15th Vice President

  6. How India's Multi-alignment Strategy Vexes Trump 2.0

  7. Chasing A Chimera: India Juggling In International Relations

  8. UN Security Council Condemns Israeli Strikes On Qatar