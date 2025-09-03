Maharashtra Government Forms Sub-Committee To Address OBC Welfare Amid Maratha Quota Protests

The establishment of the sub-committee and the extension for caste certificate submissions are seen as steps toward addressing the concerns of the OBC community.

O
The Maharashtra government has established a nine-member cabinet sub-committee to focus on the welfare of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the state. This move aims to expedite socio-economic and educational measures for the community. The committee's formation comes in the wake of ongoing protests led by Maratha activist Manoj Jarange, who has been advocating for Marathas to be included under the existing 27% OBC reservation.

The sub-committee will work to resolve issues related to job quotas and ensure that welfare measures for OBCs are implemented effectively. Members of the committee will be appointed after consultations with the ruling Mahayuti coalition, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP.

In addition to forming the sub-committee, the government has granted a six-month extension for OBC and Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBC) students to submit their caste validity certificates for admissions to professional courses such as engineering and medicine for the 2025–26 academic session. This decision aims to ease the process for students facing difficulties in obtaining these certificates.

The establishment of the sub-committee and the extension for caste certificate submissions are seen as steps toward addressing the concerns of the OBC community and ensuring that their rights and benefits are protected amid ongoing discussions on reservation policies.

Patil commenced his indefinite hunger strike in Azad Maidan in Mumbai, which he called off and broke his indefinite fast, saying the Maharashtra government has accepted most of the movement's demands.

Jarange, who had escalated his agitation by refusing even water, was moved to tears as he sipped juice to mark the end of his fast. “Today is Diwali for us. We have won,” he told thousands of supporters who erupted in joy, waving flags and chanting slogans.

