Jarange Launches Indefinite Hunger Strike In Mumbai, Vows Not to Back Down Even If Shot Dead

Maratha quota activist Jarange Patil on Friday commenced his indefinite hunger strike in Azad Maidan in Mumbai, asserting not to leave till the community’s demands were met, PTI reported. Thousands of supporters, sporting saffron caps, scarves and flags reached the protest venue around 9.45 am.
Jarange claimed that a “lack of cooperation” has led him to march to Mumbai. Now that the government has allowed the protest, we must cooperate with the police and ensure that we do nothing that tarnishes the community’s image,” he said.
“I will not go back until our demands are met. Even if I am shot dead, I will not retreat,” he added. The activist urged his supporters to not block the streets of Mumbai. “Clear the streets in two hours and ensure Mumbaikars are not troubled. Those who want to leave the city today can do so,” he said.
Ruling that the police had given him permission for only one day, he said, “We decided to come to Mumbai, and we have come. We hope the government and the court will allow our protest. We will submit another application.” He also appealed to the government to give him more days to protest. “We want the government to grant us reservation and accept all our demands. I want to caution the chief minister against inviting the wrath of the Marathas. You can shoot me or put me in jail. I will rot in jail but will not move till our demands are met,” he said.
Jarange commenced his march from Jalna district on Wednesday and arrived in Pune on Thursday at the Shivneri fort to pay homage at the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The Jalna police permitted Jarange and his supporters to proceed with their march after imposing 40 conditions, directing them to avoid any law-and-order situations, not to cause disruptions to the movement of vehicles and to desist from raising “objectionable” slogans.
Over 1,500 Mumbai police personnel have been deployed at Azad Maidan to maintain law and order ahead of Jarange's agitation, officials said.
