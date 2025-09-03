Manoj Jarange Patil Says 'We Have Scored A Victory' After Ending Fast

Jarange also noted state minister Chhagan Bhujbal’s absence from the Wednesday cabinet meeting and saw it as an indication of their success in securing reservation. Bhujbal is a prominent leader from the Other Backward Classes, who has been opposing Jarange’s demands. OBC activist Laxman Hake also claimed the government does not have a right to accept the Maratha demand for Kunbi status and cautioned against further protests from Other Backward Classes. Activist Vinod Patil who has filed petitions concerning the Maratha quota also called the GR “completely useless” and will not benefit the community in any meaningful way. Jarange however asserted attempts from the opposition to take the matter to court will fail as the General Resolution passed on Tuesday is based on “a government document like a gazette.”