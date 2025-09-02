Bombay High Court Directs Activist Manoj Jarange To Vacate Azad Maidan By 3 PM

Bombay HC talks of imposing exemplary costs.
Advocate Maneshinde asserts that Jarange has strived to ensure no misbehaviour.
Court not satisfied with the state government too.
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange and his supporters to vacate Azad Maidan by 3 PM or "face action".
According to PTI, Jarange has been staging an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan over his demand for a 10 per cent quota for Marathas under the OBC category, and has refused to leave Mumbai despite previous orders from the police and high court.
A bench comprising acting Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Arti Sathe said that complete normalcy has to be restored by 3 PM, following which the court would “impose exemplary costs or initiate contempt action.”
Senior Advocate Satish Maneshinde appeared for Jarange, and apologised for misbehavior committed by some of Jarange’s supporters. He pointed out that Jarange had held several portests in the past, but this time the situation had reached a different stage.
He also highlighted that Jarange had informed the government four months back of his intent to hold protests in Mumbai, and had filed an application seeking permission a month ago, but no such arrangements had been made at Azad Maidan.
PTI reported that the bench pointed out that permission had been asked for only 5000 persons, and asked whether Jarange had taken any steps to dissuade his followers, once he realised that more than 50,000 people had come to join the protest.
Maneshinde responded that Jarange had appealed to his supporters through media, and highlighted that the streets had been vacated and all vehicles cleared, following the HC’S Monday directive.
The court also recorded its dissatisfaction with the state government, saying “there seems to be some lapse on part of the government also.” It characterized Jarange and his supporters as “violators” and called the agitation “completely illegal.”