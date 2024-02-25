‘Devendra Fadnavis Wants To Kill Me’: Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Sunday alleged Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of trying to kill him.
He said in his protest he would march to Mumbai and protest outside the residence of Fadnavis.
The announcement, made at the end of a speech of more than one hour in Antarwali Sarati in Jalna in which Jarange made several allegations against Fadnavis, took his supporters by surprise, PTI reported.
"Some people are being lured and pressured to make false allegations against me. Fadnavis is behind these conspiracies. He wants to kill me. I am ready to march to Sagar bungalow (Fadnavis' official residence in Mumbai's Malabar Hill) right away," Jarange was quoted as saying.
Jarange’s announcement reportedly led to chaos at the site, where the activist's supporters had gathered in large numbers.
The reports said even as some of Jarange’s supporters tried to take away his microphone, he said he would march to Mumbai alone and all he needed was a stick for support.
Reacting to Jarange’s allegation, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane warned him that he would have to cross a "huge wall of party workers" to reach Fadnavis.
Rane reportedly said that the quota activist was "now reading from a script". "He should enter politics, but he should not stoop low to make such allegations against Fadnavis," Rane was quoted as saying.
Mumbai BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar also reportedly said Jarange's "true face" was now in the open for all to see.
"The Maharashtra government has given 10 per cent reservation to the Maratha community (through a bill passed in the Legislature on February 20). Why is he continuing to protest? Fadnavis was CM for five years and everyone knows him. His image is not going to be affected by Jarange's allegations," Bhatkhalkar was quoted as saying.