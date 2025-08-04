West Indies Vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Highlights: PAK Win By 13 Runs, Clinch Series 2-1

West Indies Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Good Morning!
Good morning! We’re back with another live blog, and it’s West Indies vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I. Toss coming up soon, stay tuned for live updates.
West Indies Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Toss
Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat first in Florida.
West Indies Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Playing XIs
West Indies Playing XI: Alick Athanaze, Jewel Andrew(w), Roston Chase, Shai Hope(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph
Pakistan Playing XI: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem
West Indies Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: PAK 7/0 (2)
A slow start so far from Pakistan. Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farman have not been able to find any boundary in these first two overs. The pitch is yet again not easy to bat. West Indies bowlers need to stop Pakistan around 140.
West Indies Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: PAK 47/0 (6)
A 12-run sixth over and Pakistan take 47 in this powerplay and they are yet to lose a wicket. This is a good platform set by Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan. This duo has mixed caution with agression very well. West Indies are now in desperate need of a wicket.
West Indies Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: PAK 69/0 (9)
The partnership just keeps growing. Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub are playing really well and they have set Pakistan up for a match-winning total here. West Indies have used all their bowlers but no one has been able to provide a breakthrough yet.
West Indies Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: PAK 108/0 (13)
Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub have both crossed their half-centuries. Now they have put their foot on accelerator. 14 runs from the 13th over bowled by Roston Chase and it seems from here, this duo will just keep attacking everything. Jason Holder comes on to bowl. Can he take a wicket?
West Indies Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: PAK 149/1 (17)
Took a long time coming but West Indies finally have a wicket. The opening partnership for Pakistan has finally been broken. Shamar Joseph has Sahibzada Farhan caught behind. Farhan departs for 74 off 53. Brilliant innings from him but that will be the end of the 138-run opening partnership.
West Indies Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: PAK 189/4 (20)
Shamar Joseph has been taken for 19 runs in the last over and Pakistan have finished with 189/4. The openers gave them the platform and then others had to just swing hard and connect a few. This is a big total on this ground. West Indies will have to bat out of their skins to chase it down.
West Indies Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Innings Break
PAK 189/4 (20) {Sahibzada Farhan 74(53) Saim Ayub 66(49)}
Innings Break
West Indies Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: WI 33/0 (2)
Wow! That is the Caribbean style we know of. Jewel Andrew and Alick Athanaze have fired 33 runs off the first two overs and West Indies have begun this chase on an absolute high. Terrific start.
West Indies Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: WI 59/1 (6)
West Indies need 131 runs in 84 balls
A good start for West Indies but they had raced to 33 in the first two overs. So, only 26 off the last four overs of the powerplay. They would definitely have liked more. But overall they are in a good position. Shai Hope, the captain, needs to play a good innings here.
West Indies Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: WI 90/2 (10)
West Indies need 100 runs in 60 balls
Beautiful innings so far Alick Athanaze. He is on the verge of his half-century and that has kept this game in balance. West Indies will need a few big overs here and they do have the firepower to get things done. Sherfance Rutherford alongside Athanaze in the middle right now.
West Indies Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: WI 110/3 (13)
West Indies need 80 runs in 42 balls
Runs dried up and that pressure brings a wicket. Alick Athanaze departs. Saim Ayub beats Athanaze and has him caught at the short third man. Athanaze walks back for 60 off 40. Just 20 runs in the last three overs and now West Indies have also lost a set batter. Sherfane Rutherford will have to do some heavy hitting now if West Indies want to want from here.
West Indies Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: WI 149/3 (17)
41 needed now off 18 balls. It is still anybody's game. Sherfane Rutherford is key now. If he stays there, he can finish the game but if Pakistan get him, the match gets tilted heavily towards Pakistan. Meanwhile, Roston Chase has been retired out and Jason Holder comes out to bat. A good tactical call from the West Indies dug out.
West Indies Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: WI 176/6 (20)
Pakistan win by 13 runs and claim the series 2-1. West Indies were exposed against spin and they could not get a move on in the middle overs. In the death overs, the required run rate was too high and the pressure got better of them. Sufiyan Muqeem's 3-run 18th over which also brought a wicket totally changed the game.
West Indies Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, 3rd T20I
Pakistan have won the match and the series. On the other hand, West Indies just cannot seem to find ways to win. They have one victory in their entire home summer. Really poor performances even in T20Is for a team that has won two T20 World Cups.
West Indies Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, 3rd T20I
PAK 189/4 (20)
WI 176/6 (20)
Pakistan won by 13 runs
West Indies Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, 3rd T20I
Sahizada Farhan is the Player of the Match for his 74. Mohammad Nawaz is the Player of the Series.
Closing
