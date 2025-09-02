Bombay High Court scheduled to hear a petition on Azad Maidan agitation later today
Jarange’s fast unto death recognized as a “clear threat”
Cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation formed under Vikhe Patil to address the matter
Jarange has been on an indefinite hunger strike since August 29 at south Mumbai’s Azad Maidan, leading to a continuing agitation at the site. The protest demands that Maratha community members be included as Kunbis, a categorization that would allow them to avail benefits under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota. Jarange has declared a fast unto death, vowing not to leave Mumbai until his demands are met.
The Bombay High Court on Monday heard a plea related to the agitation, observing that it had violated stipulated conditions and had “literally paralysed” the city. The court termed Jarange’s fast a “clear threat” and questioned why the government had not yet acted to clear the roads.
Patil heads the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation, which was formed by the government to examine the issue and has already held several rounds of talks with Jarange. Sharma’s meeting with him at his official residence thus assumed particular significance. Following its Monday order directing Jarange and his supporters to vacate the streets by Tuesday noon, the Bombay High Court is scheduled to hear a petition on the ongoing agitation later today. Jarange, however, remains firm on his stand. A bill granting 10 per cent reservation to the Maratha community under a separate category was passed by the Maharashtra legislature last year but was rejected by Jarange, who argued that it would not withstand judicial scrutiny.
(With inputs from PTI)