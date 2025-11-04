High Court Approves Bail For 65-Year-Old in 2011 Mumbai Triple Bombing Case

He was arrested in February 2012 and has been in custody since then.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
High Court Approves Bail For 65-Year-Old in 2011 Mumbai Triple Bombing Case
Bombay High Court | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to a 65-year-old man arrested in connection with the 2011 triple blasts.

  • He was arrested in February 2012 and has been in custody since then.

  • According to the prosecuting agency, Ayub and the other accused in the case had indoctrinated Muslim youths to carry out terror acts at the behest of the Indian Mujahideen.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to a 65-year-old man arrested in connection with the 2011 triple blasts that killed 27 persons and left more than 120 injured. Kafeel Ahmed Mohammed Ayub, a resident of Bihar, is presently lodged at the Mumbai Central prison and has been granted bail on a surety of Rs 1 lakh. 

Seven Years in Custody: G. N. Saibaba, a Delhi University professor, in New Delhi on May 11, 2016 - | Photo: Sanjay Rawat
Mumbai Train Blasts Case Highlights India's Presumption Of Guilt Problem

BY Rebecca Gonsalvez

He was arrested in February 2012 and has been in custody since then. The incident occurred on July 13, 2011 when Mumbai was rocked by a series of three blasts, at Zaveri Bazaar, Opera House and near a school in Dadar Kabutarkhana close to the railway station, within 10 minutes of each other.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) alleged that terror outfit Indian Mujahideen had orchestrated the blasts, and its founder, Yasin Bhatkal, was the main conspirator.

Ayub had moved the high court challenging a special court's 2022 order refusing him bail.

Related Content
Related Content

According to the prosecuting agency, Ayub and the other accused in the case had indoctrinated Muslim youths to carry out terror acts at the behest of the Indian Mujahideen.

Ayub was in close contact with Bhatkal, the probe agency claimed. Ayub has maintained that he is innocent and has been implicated in the case.

With PTI inputs

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Proteas Lose Linde; Breetzke, Bosch At Crease | SA 215/6 (41)

  2. Thrilled With INR 1 Crore Reward, World Cup Winner Renuka Thakur Expresses Govt Job Wish To Himachal CM

  3. When Is The Next India Vs Australia T20I Match? All You Need To Know About The 4th Game

  4. Jitesh Sharma To Lead India A, Teen Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Named For Rising Stars Asia Cup

  5. ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Check Outlook's Team Of The Tournament

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Grief, Physical And Mental Pain: Sole Survivor Of Air India Crash Lives In Isolation

  2. Shivpal Singh Yadav Says SP Leaders Will Be Told To Unite Or Face Permanent Expulsion

  3. Drunk Dumper Driver's 5-Km Rampage Kills 12, Injures 40

  4. 19 Killed, 22 Injured as Gravel-Laden Lorry Collides with Bus in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy District, PM Reacts

  5. Supreme Court To Issue Directions On Plea For Transparency In Political Parties’ Rules

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  2. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

  3. Trump Downplays War With Venezuela, Says Maduro’s ‘Days Are Numbered’

  4. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  5. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

World News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Who Is Lily Lang? Decoding The Story Of Online Harassment And SEC Burnerverse Drama | Controversy Explained

  3. Sudan’s Civil War Spirals, With Mounting Allegations Of Genocide Against RSF

  4. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  5. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

Latest Stories

  1. Renowned Flautist Dipak Sarma Passes Away At 57 In Chennai

  2. Bihar Elections: Final Day of Campaigning Sees Modi, Nitish, Himanta,Tejashwi, Rahul Rally Across State

  3. 55th Kerala State Film Awards: Manjummel Boys Sweeps Multiple Awards; Mammootty, Shamla Hamza Bag Top Acting Honours

  4. Allahabad HC Upholds UGC Degree And NCTE Training For Junior High Assistant Teachers

  5. Bihar Elections 2025: Lalu Holds First Roadshow For Jailed RJD Candidate Ritlal Yadav In Danapur

  6. Delhi NCR Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Skies with Persistent Pollution Through November 5

  7. Veteran Marathi Actor Daya Dongre Passes Away At 85

  8. Shah Bano's Daughter Petitions MP High Court To Halt 'Haq' Release