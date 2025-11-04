High Court Approves Bail For 65-Year-Old in 2011 Mumbai Triple Bombing Case

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to a 65-year-old man arrested in connection with the 2011 triple blasts.
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to a 65-year-old man arrested in connection with the 2011 triple blasts that killed 27 persons and left more than 120 injured. Kafeel Ahmed Mohammed Ayub, a resident of Bihar, is presently lodged at the Mumbai Central prison and has been granted bail on a surety of Rs 1 lakh.
He was arrested in February 2012 and has been in custody since then. The incident occurred on July 13, 2011 when Mumbai was rocked by a series of three blasts, at Zaveri Bazaar, Opera House and near a school in Dadar Kabutarkhana close to the railway station, within 10 minutes of each other.
The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) alleged that terror outfit Indian Mujahideen had orchestrated the blasts, and its founder, Yasin Bhatkal, was the main conspirator.
According to the prosecuting agency, Ayub and the other accused in the case had indoctrinated Muslim youths to carry out terror acts at the behest of the Indian Mujahideen.
Ayub was in close contact with Bhatkal, the probe agency claimed. Ayub has maintained that he is innocent and has been implicated in the case.
