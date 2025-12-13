Witnessing In The Grain: The Urgency Of 'Clamour For A Handful Of Rice'

Children, indeed, occupy the moral centre of the collection. In the title poem, the boys whose “rough dry fists” clutch the hope of a single grain reflect both vulnerability and defiance. In Bazaar Children, the young who help their parents with labour watch school-bound children passing by, their desires “anchored in the riverbed of hunger.” And in one of the book’s most harrowing pieces, Babies with Burnt Heads, the poet notes how the pages of the newspaper are “heavy enough to crush the news of yesterday,” suggesting that even infant suffering can be buried beneath the weight of routine. These poems argue that the world’s injustices register most sharply in the lives least equipped to bear them.