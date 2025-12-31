Outlook Anniversary Issue: Dreaming A Paradise

The life of a child in these squalid surroundings, deprived of light and space, would seem constrained, yet they seem at a joyous accommodation with their surroundings. A boy hurtles down the narrow road screaming at wayfarers to get out of his way. His feet are outfitted with a pair of smart red roller-skates. He is new to this art, and his face bears a mix of terror and wild delight as he rolls along, struggling to keep upright. He hits a pothole and barely escapes a crash, avoiding a bucket attached to rope which has been lowered from a tenement on the third floor. A man stands on the road, putting loaves of bread into the bucket, gives a tug to the rope and it is hauled up slowly. The boy survives and continues his careening down the road, now negotiating a cart filled with brightly coloured salwar suits, surrounded by excited young girls and women. In the heat of an August afternoon, he runs into a vendor on a cycle rigged up with bright festoons as he makes his way through, selling little versions of the tricolour.