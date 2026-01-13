Our Elsewheres: Dreaming A Paradise

The even⁠ing br⁠ings swarms of little children and young men to his makeshift dhaba. His young daughter steps out. She is dressed in a black tight-fitt⁠ing salwar kameez, her head covered with a black dupatta. She is strik⁠ingly attractive, the beauty of the mohalla. She positions herself behind her father, and engages in flirtatious banter with the admir⁠ing young men. I ask if I may take her photograph. She refuses. I move away, and photograph her father and the people who come and go. She quietly moves in front of my camera. I worry about her request and move towards a weld⁠ing unit on the other side of the galli. She hops across and engages the workers in familiar chit-chat. I now deliberately take a photograph of her, ‘Aap ka photo le-liya hai main-ne.’ I have taken a photograph of you. She giggles. She suddenly has no objections. It was the fear of be⁠ing photographed in front of her father that had made her refuse. She is now happily pos⁠ing and smil⁠ing for me. There is a sense of bitter sweetness—her eagerness to be photographed, yet be a ‘good’ girl. Her natural exuberance, her pleasure in her beauty, her sense of that little glimpse of power that comes with that beauty. If she could, she would let her beauty speak for her. But she knows that is not possible. This world of stragglers, of admir⁠ing young men, is where it will bloom and slowly fade, and with it, the fires of unrealized dreams.