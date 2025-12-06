A Tale of Migrant Childhoods from Tamil Nadu to Malaya | Excerpt from Crossings

‘We are going back home, Samy, home to Palaiyanallur,’ Chithappa says one evening. He was released from the hospital weeks before, but it’s taken this long for him to be able to get up and hobble around. Samy has been taking care of his uncle in the evenings when he’s finished work. ‘We’ll get a ride to the port and find a ship to take us. I can’t work. There’s nothing here for us any longer.’