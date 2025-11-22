Bano: Bharat Ki Beti By Jigna Vora Book Review

The biography, Bano: Bharat Ki Beti is written in a very lucid and beautiful prose. In some ways, research is poor, superficial and weak but the portrayal of the life-story is powerful and beautiful. Written, a bit, in a form of diary (an account of now and then, then and now), Vora has added some fictive imaginations to make the story into a gripping tale without compromising too much with the facts. The book, comprising small chapters, is arranged almost in chronological sequence except the beginning and then going into flashback. It seems, the biography has been written with a prior intent of making it into a movie. Vora narrates the un-Quranic Instant Triple Talaq (ITT) having been pronounced inside the house, whereas, some oral accounts suggest, the divorce was pronounced inside the magistrate’s lower court of Indore, just to get rid of the meager amount of maintenance paid by the affluent and arrogant advocate. The meager amount hurt the male ego of the haughty, polygamous, philanderer advocate, perhaps a “Vilayat Palat” (London Return/Educated). Vora writes, “Ahmad expelled Bano from their home, even though she had put up with so many of his antics and even infidelities” (p. 13).