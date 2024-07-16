A Muslim Woman's Right To Maintenance: From Shah Bano Case To Now

The verdict, in favour of Bano, had resulted in controversy because it put the obligation on a Muslim man to pay maintenance to his ‘divorced’ wife, even beyond this period. In an attempt to contain the furore and clarify the position, the Rajiv Gandhi government had brought the 1986 Muslim Women (Protection of Rights or Divorce) Act wherein it was sought to specify the entitlements of such a woman at the time of divorce. Though this meant a higher maintenance amount, it diluted the Shah Bano judgement as it did not specify the husband’s obligation to pay maintenance beyond iddat.