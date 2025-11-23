One Day At A Time: Book Excerpt From Malala Yousafzai's 'Finding My Way'

Talking with Evelyn became part of my weekly routine, no matter where I was in the world. We didn’t always discuss trauma, as I learned that therapy is for more than healing old wounds, more than a fire alarm to be pulled in emergencies. Evelyn also helped me with the day-to-day stresses that piled up in my life. Through our sessions, I got better at setting boundaries with my family, recognizing when I needed some alone time, and communicating my needs to the people in my life.