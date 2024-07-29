International

Southport Stabbing: Panic After 8 People, Including Children, Attacked In Mass Stabbing; Accused Arrested

As per officials, at least eight people, including children, have been injured in the mass stabbing case. A man has been arrested by officials and a knife has been recovered from him.

Panic After 8 People, Including Children, Attacked In Mass Stabbing; Accused Arrested | Photo: AP
Panic set across the town of Southport after WhatsApp messages of a "man running around with a knife" circulated. As per officials, at least eight people, including children, have been injured in the mass stabbing case.

As of now, a man has been arrested by officials and a knife has been recovered from him.

The crime scene in Southport remains an active one. As per local reports and residents, helicopters have been circling the area for the past two hours.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has also condemned the incident and thanked the police and emergency services for their quick response.

"Horrendous and deeply shocking news emerging from Southport. My thoughts are with all those affected. I would like to thank the police and emergency services for their swift response," stated Starmer on a statement posted on X.

As per a BBC Report, the incident happened at Hope of Hart Children's Club and a majority of the victims of the stabbing spree were children.

The injured children have been rushed to Alder Hey Children's Hospital for treatment. Others have been transported to Aintree University Hospital and Southport and Formby Hospital.

At the time of the attack, a WhatsApp message on local groups was circulated which warned residents of a man "running around with a knife and stabbing people" and urged them to lock their doors and windows.

"We can confirm that emergency services are in Southport following a major incident this morning, Monday 29 July. At around 11.50am, we were called to a property on Hart Street to reports of a stabbing. There are a number of reported casualties and more details will be confirmed when possible. Armed police have detained a male and seized a knife. He has been taken to a police station. Please avoid the area while we deal with this incident. There is no wider threat to the public," reads the official statement issued by Merseyside Police.

