Southport Stabbing: Panic After 8 People, Including Children, Attacked In Mass Stabbing; Accused Arrested

"We can confirm that emergency services are in Southport following a major incident this morning, Monday 29 July. At around 11.50am, we were called to a property on Hart Street to reports of a stabbing. There are a number of reported casualties and more details will be confirmed when possible. Armed police have detained a male and seized a knife. He has been taken to a police station. Please avoid the area while we deal with this incident. There is no wider threat to the public," reads the official statement issued by Merseyside Police.