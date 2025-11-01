NCBC Questions Kerala’s OBC Quota For Muslims And Christians

The National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) has raised concerns over the Kerala government’s decision to extend Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation benefits to Muslims and Christians.
The National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) has raised concerns over the Kerala government’s decision to extend Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation benefits to Muslims and Christians, describing it as a case of “religious reservation for political gain.”
NCBC Chairman Hans Raj Ahir, speaking on Friday, said the state had failed to explain the basis for its move or specify which survey supported the inclusion of these communities under the OBC category.
“OBC reservation cannot be provided entirely in the name of religion. It should be given only after identifying the socially- and educationally-backward sections within the same religion,” Ahir said.
Calling the move “religious reservation for political gain,” Ahir confirmed that the commission has sought a comprehensive report from the Kerala government, directing it to be submitted within 15 days.
He added that the NCBC has also recommended proper implementation of OBC quotas in local body elections.
The remarks come amid continuing debate in Kerala over the inclusion of certain Muslim and Christian groups in the state’s OBC list.
With PTI inputs