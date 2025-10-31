Uddhav Slams Govt: "Pushing Farmers To Death's Door" Demands Instant Loan Waiver

Uddhav says Govt delaying loan waiver till June 2026 = "Pushing farmers to death"—demands IMMEDIATE relief!
Sept rains destroyed crops/soil in Marathwada; suicides surging in Vidarbha, north MH.
Fadnavis forms committee, but Uddhav calls it "deception"
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday accused the Maharashtra government of pushing farmers to "doorstep of death" and demanded a farm loan waiver at the earliest.
In a statement, the former state chief minister said farmers want their damaged agricultural lands to be made cultivable again, but the government was doing nothing about it.
Heavy rains and subsequent flooding in parts of Maharashtra, especially Marathwada, in September, led to large-scale crop losses with the fertile soil on their farmland getting washed away
source: PTI