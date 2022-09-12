Chandrashekhar Bawankule President BJP Maharashtra meets BJP Yuva Leader Rupesh Sawarkar

In our recent reports, the newly appointed Maharashtra BJP President Shri. Chandrashekhar Krishnarao Bawankule, former Minister for Energy in the Maharashtra Cabinet, was seen visiting Rupesh Sawarkar at his Mumbai residence on the Occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule’s office took to social saying, “Visited BJP Yuva Morcha State Secretary Rupesh Savarkar, for Ganapati Bappa Darshan at Andheri ”. It is known that Sawarkar is one of the favorites of C.K. Bawankule and other top ranking cabinet ministers of Maharashtra.

This came into action soon after the Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra visited the Sawarkar residence in Mumbai. Rupesh Sawarkar expected a huge number of dignitaries to visit his Mumbai home for Ganesh Darshan.

Along with the BJP President C.K. Bawankule, it was seen that Vikrant Patil who is the BJP Yuva Morcha President known for his youthful actions and social activities in the state of Maharashtra was also spotted seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha and spending the evening for a meet and greet with the Sawarkar Family.

Rupesh Sawarkar was witnessed welcoming the visit of Maharashtra Chief Bawankule with utter happiness. It is extremely evident that Sawarkar has achieved a great influence over the years in the sight of the Maharashtra Cheifs. His youthful and social works toward his people have earned him a great reputation amongst the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Maharashtra Cabinet, which makes him one of the youngest leaders in the state to excel in his political endeavors.

On speaking to Sawarkar in a recent interview, he said “It brings me great joy for the esteemed presence of my senior leaders who take time out of their busy schedule to visit my family on the occasion of Chaturthi at my residence. I wholeheartedly thank the Honorable BJP President of Maharashtra Shri. Chandrashekhar Krishnarao Bawankule Ji for his time and visit and would also love to thank the honorable BJYM President of Maharashtra Shri. Vikrant Patil Ji for his presence at my residence.”



Sawarkar is known to be very close to the Maharashtra Yuva Morcha President Vikrant Patil, he is seen on numerous occasions with the leader at rallies and gatherings in and around the state.



Sources suggest that Rupesh Sawarkar is a leader in the making and is following the footsteps of Vikrant Patil and would someday succeed Patil as the Yuva Morcha President of Maharashtra.